The dairy farmer was falling through the air above Lancaster County.

Suddenly, he rocketed skyward.

It was 1993, the Elizabethtown Fair was celebrating 20 years, and its vice president Kenneth Myer was literally launching the first bungee jumping attraction in fair history.

“I brought it up to the board, and they said, ‘Are you going to do it?’ and I said I’d be the first one,” said Myer, 79, who gave up dairy farming in 2020 but still boards 70 to 80 heifers on his Elizabethtown property for another farmer. “It was fun, but it was scary when I got up there and looked out. I told the guy [running it] to push me if I didn’t have the guts to jump.”

That was the first and last time Myer bungee jumped, but not the first or last time he dove into shaping the fair’s future.

Myer, who has served as president since 1995, has helped run the Elizabethtown Fair for its entire 50-year history. He volunteers at the milkshake stand, does some auctioneering and has donated hay, gas, farm equipment and other supplies. At one point, he entered his cow, Rusty, in the livestock competition. She won her division. (“She was quite a cow,” said Myer.) He received the state Agriculture Department "Fair Ambassador Award” in 2013 for his dedication.

“I love the fair. It brings people together,” said Myer. “It’s the best thing Elizabethtown has.”

The six-day event, which runs through Saturday, kicks off fair season in Lancaster County and is one of 109 Pennsylvania state fairs. Because there's no admission price at the gate, there’s no way to know exactly how many people visit the fair annually. Myer estimates between 80,000-100,000 people come to the fair each year.

Maybe another way to measure the fair’s popularity is in milkshakes. At the Elizabethtown Grange milkshake stand where Myer volunteers, they serve about 10,000 milkshakes, using about 420 gallons of ice cream, each year.

Bringing community together

There’s been some form of the fair since 1950, when the Kiwanis Club hosted the first community Farm Fair along Poplar Street, with the midway behind the current Elizabethtown Community Center. Four years later, the Farm Fair moved to Lake Placida on the Elizabethtown College campus. In 1961, the Kiwanis Club replaced the Farm Fair with a carnival and pet parade before the event vanished completely at some point in the 1960s.

In 1973, the Elizabethtown Jaycees organized the Marketplace Fair, which in 1978 became known as the Elizabethtown Fair. Also in 1978, the fair qualified for state farm fair funding, which provides capital for improvement projects. For instance, Myer said, state funding covered $25,000 of a $50,000 electrical project this year (water and electric are some of the fair’s biggest costs).

As the fair grew, an area was chosen to showcase the agricultural portion of the fair on land belonging to the Elizabethtown School District. Since then, four exhibit buildings and an Ag Complex have been added to the fairgrounds.

“It's a great opportunity to highlight agriculture in our area, and certainly agricultural education is something that's really integral to our specific district,” said Karen Nell, superintendent of the Elizabethtown Area School District, which scheduled the first day of school after the fair so that students could participate. “We have a lot of student groups involved with the fair including our FFA (Future Farmers of America). Some of our students were a part of the Fair Queen competition, and a lot of them show animals at the fair. It's just a really good chance for everyone to come together and celebrate what makes Elizabethtown so great.”

More Local News:

For a bit of fair-themed fun and to showcase the fair’s variety, here’s an alphabet-spanning selection of the fair’s past and current events: arm wrestling, apiary contests, baked goods auctions, bluegrass concerts, frog-jumping, floral exhibits, tractor pulls, baby and pig races (different races), petting zoos with llamas, ponies and alligators, livestock competitions and the crowning of the fair queen.

That wide variety was on display in the community’s response to the Elizabethtown Fair organizers’ call for memories on the fair’s official Facebook page earlier this year. A few of the responses:

— “One of my favorite memories would be of my grandma Betty Antes competing in canned goods and baked goods competitions and inspiring me to enter a Lego build as a kid,” commented Josh Ryan Murphy. “If only I would have known how much I would cherish these times later in life.”

— “I grew up a few blocks from the fairgrounds, so we walked there every year and often visited more than once that week to see friends from town,” wrote Wendy Berst Gibble. “As I had my own children, we would grow tomatoes and enter them in the fair… winning first place with the kids was an awesome memory! We also looked forward to trying to win a fish each year, and we did! Love Etown Fair!”

— “My very first fair about four years ago I stood, all 5-foot-7-inches next to a cow, who was taller than me,” Diane Artus said. “I couldn't believe how huge they were up close and personal. Still, the animals are my favorite!”

Despite the added attractions over the years, the fair – fueled by countless hours of work from around 400 volunteers – has maintained its agricultural roots.

“We’re an agricultural fair,” Myer said, “but we try to have something for everybody.”

IF YOU GO IF YOU GO What: The Elizabethtown Fair Where: 900 E. High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 When: Now through Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.. Cost: Free admission More info: Visit etownfair.com to see the full schedule of events and to purchase merchandise.

A lifetime at the fair

Myer has lived in Elizabethtown since he was 9 years old, but he was born in Lititz in a red brick farmhouse on the property where Oregon Dairy is now located. The family, he says, was forced to sell the property to the Hurst family when Myer’s grandfather was killed in a dynamite accident in 1952.

The fair – including the first “unofficial” fairs – have been intertwined with Myer’s life. His mother was active in the fair until she died in 2012 at age 96. She ran the competitive exhibits held at the Brethren in Christ Church, where she helped oversee the baking competitions, vegetables, fruit and everything else that is grown, made, entered and judged.

But, for Myer, his most important relationship is tied to the fair.

Myer and his companion of 40 years, Sally Nolt, connected through their involvement with the Elizabethtown Fair committee during the summer of 1983 – when the fair marked its 10th year and the Philadelphia Phillies were on the road to the World Series.

“He was the vice president at the time, and I think it was set up,” said Nolt. “I went to one meeting and was elected secretary, so we were both officers and were working closely. After the fair board meetings, we’d get together and watch the Phillies games.”

Nolt also is the director of Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. She’s been involved in the Elizabethtown Fair since its early days, when she was a Jayceette.

Her daughter, Kelly Nolt O’Hara, was crowned the first Elizabethtown Fair Queen in 1991. She returned to the fair this year to judge this year’s contest.

Charley Kramer, daughter of Holly and Jan Kramer, who will be a senior at Elizabethtown Area High School this year was crowned the 2023 Fair Queen. Brooke Coble, daughter of Kimberly and Jonathan Coble, who will be a senior at Lower Dauphin High School this year was named the alternate.

"It is an honor to be a judge for the queen competition,” said Nolt O’Hara, of Chadds Ford. “It is a way for me to give back to the fair and an opportunity to support young women as they become future leaders.”

As a child, Nolt O’Hara enjoyed the animals, rides and games, she said, and socialized there as a teen. No matter the age, though, she said she feels the fair educated her on agriculture and the importance of community. She’s seen firsthand the amount of work that goes into the event each year.

“My mom and Kenneth have dedicated countless hours to support the fair and as officers work hard to ensure it is a successful event for the community,” said Nolt O’Hara. “It is evident that the fair means a lot to them as they do it all as volunteers and receive no compensation. I have a lot of respect for the both of them.”

After the fair ends each year, Myer, Nolt and other committee members and volunteers begin the long days of cleaning up the grounds. And then, they begin planning for next year’s fair.

When asked if he thinks the fair can continue for another 50 years, Myer said it really depends on if they can get more space to fit the crowds.

This year’s fair features 27 different rides, the most in the fair’s 50 years. You’ll likely not find Myer in line for one of the fair’s more adrenaline-pumping rides – his bungee jumping days are over – but look for him at the milkshake stand. He’ll have a vanilla.

COMMEMORATIVE COOKBOOK The Elizabethtown Fair marks its 50th anniversary this year with a commemorative cookbook featuring recipes from the community, as well as award-winning recipes from the fair’s past. The cookbook is dedicated to Elizabethtown Fair president Kenneth Myer and features his pumpkin pecan bundt cake recipe. The dedication is now somewhat of a family tradition – the 25th anniversary cookbook was dedicated to Myer’s mother, Sara. PUMPKIN-PECAN BUNDT CAKE Ingredients: For the cake: 1 cup butter at room temperature (plus more to butter and flour pan)

3 level cups of flour (plus more to butter and flour pan)

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

15 oz. pumpkin puree – fresh or canned

½ cup sour cream at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ cup chopped toasted pecans For the glaze: 3 ounces cream cheese at room temperature

1 tablespoon milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup confectioners’ sugar

Chopped toasted pecans for garnish Directions: Make the cake: Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter and flour a 12-cup bundt pan. Whisk together flour, pie spice, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl. Beat butter and brown sugar on medium speed with an electric mixer until light and fluffy – 2 to 3 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until incorporated after each addition. Beat in pumpkin puree, sour cream, and vanilla. Reduce mixer speed to low and slowly add flour, mixing just until incorporated. Fold in pecans and transfer batter to prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean – 50 to 55 minutes. Cool in pan for 20 minutes, then invert onto wire rack to cool completely. Transfer cake to serving platter. Make the glaze: Beat cream cheese, milk, vanilla and salt on medium speed with electric mixer until smooth. Gradually add sugar, beating until incorporated. Drizzle cake with glaze and sprinkle with pecans.