For the first time in its history, the Elizabethtown Fair will not be held this year, according to Sally K. Nolt, the fair’s secretary.

The annual event, in what would have been its 47th year, was canceled because restrictions against large gatherings in place during the coronavirus lockdown — even under the newly defined “green” reopening phase — made it impossible to hold the event, Nolt said in a news release Thursday night.

“It is with great sadness that we make this announcement,” Nolt wrote, expressing “sincere concern for the safety of our volunteers, exhibitors, concessionaires, sponsors, attendees and the entire community.”

The Elizabethtown Fair was originally slated for Aug. 24 to 29.

Nolt said the event would return next year.

In a post on Facebook, the Elizabethtown Fair Queen Program indicated there will still be a 2020 Elizabethtown Fair Queen Competition.