Citing a lack of affordable housing in local communities, the Elizabethtown Emergency Shelter is extending its winter season until April 29.

The shelter, which opened December 2021, was set to close for the season April 1.

The pandemic has exacerbated the housing instability for some individuals and families, shelter coordinator Chrissie Raffensperger said.

“The housing market has been so tight, making it difficult for people to find affordable housing,” she said. “Pre-COVID it took four months to get someone into stable housing. With COVID and price increases, people are priced out of apartments and it’s harder for them to get into housing – not impossible – but harder.”

The winter shelter at 105 E. Washington St. is a program of Elizabethtown Community Housing & Outreach Services, a social service agency that serves the northwest region of Lancaster County. The agency also offers programs focusing on community education and collaboration, youth crisis counseling and intervention, job readiness and workforce development, eviction prevention, family and individual support services and housing stability.

“So far we have served 70 guests since we opened in December and that is the highest number ever served,” Raffensperger said.

Extending the emergency shelter season provides additional time for the staff to work toward securing housing for the people they serve, but that also means the shelter has a greater need for supplies and morning, evening, and overnight volunteers.

Volunteers help with things like security checks, serving meals, providing supplies to guests, assisting guests with medications, according to Raffensperger.

Anyone interested in volunteering must be 18 or older for morning or evening work, and 21 or older for overnight work. They also must complete a child abuse and criminal history clearances.

Individuals interested to serve as volunteers can sign up at Elizabethtown Community Housing & Outreach Services (galaxydigital.com).

To donate meals and other shelter supplies, email volunteer@echoslancaster.org or call 223-231-7100 and ask for volunteer coordinator Natalie Dixon.