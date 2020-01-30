A Elizabethtown couple is charged with felony animal cruelty after police said they neglected a horse that was found by passers-by "shaking on the ground due to the cold and was only moving its eyes."

Jean, 63, and Kenneth Breneman, 64, both of the 700 block of Stonemill Drive, are also charged with misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and neglect for a goat that was also found at the house, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Northwest Regional police were called to the house at 2:53 p.m. on Dec. 13, where an officer said two passers-by were tending to a horse -- named Champ -- that was laying on the ground emaciated, according to the affidavit.

The officer spoke to Jean Breneman, who told him that she fed the horse every day and it was probably dying from a natural cause, police said.

She also said the horse might have worms because they never got the horse de-wormed or had taken the horse to a vet in more than five years, possibly longer, according to the affidavit.

The horse had to be euthanized later that day, after a vet said the horse wouldn't survive "without a miracle," police said.

An Eastern Lancaster County Veterinary Clinic vet said that the horse died from neglect, according to an affidavit.

Police said that the horse's teeth had never been filed and that Jean Breneman said that she didn't know horses needed their teeth filed.

A dead goat was also found at the Breneman's, police said.

Another goat, alive, was suffering from malnutrition, according to the affidavit and was surrendered to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of the Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA), police said.

The goat was evaluated and police said the female goat was underweight with a body condition score of 1.5 out of 5, with "evident dorsal and transverse spinous processes and easily palpable ribs."

The Brenemans were released on $250,000 unsecured bail, according to online court documents. They have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 26.

