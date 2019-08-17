When: Council meeting, Aug. 15.
What happened: Council approved a land development plan for the expansion of an apartment complex but told the developer that a fence must be built around a stormwater basin.
The project: The plan is to build eight new apartment houses with eight units in each one — an addition to the Village Green apartment buildings, which already have 128 apartments. The Borough Council had authorized a conditional use for the expansion in March, and developers had been to the planning commission since then.
The fence: Anthony B. Seitz, vice president of development for owner High Associates, and Jeffrey Shyk, a project manager at K&W Engineers, told council members that they were planning a combination of evergreen shrubs and fencing based on recommendations from the planning commission. Council members expressed concern that children would be likely to gather in the basin to play and might get stuck there during a flash flood. One concern was that the evergreen shrubs might make it difficult for adults to see children at play; council members eventually concluded that a split-rail fence would be better.
Timeline: Seitz said he hopes to begin construction this fall and be finished within a year.
Quotable: “We’re happy to get to this point,” Seitz said.
Elizabethtown College: Council members voted unanimously to approve a stormwater management plan for a new softball field and new tennis courts at Elizabethtown College. The plan involves building a new softball field next to the Bowers Center for Sports, Fitness and Well-being; the new location is on more level ground than the old softball field, and being next to the fitness center is more convenient because it ensures there are restrooms next to the field.