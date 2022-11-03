One of Elizabethtown College’s newest online professional programs, the registered nurse to Bachelor of Science program, has received national accreditation.

The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education accredited the classes, which was launched in the fall of 2020 to address a nationwide nursing shortage. To meet the needs of practicing nurses, the program is fully online and includes five weeks of accelerated classes with flexible step-in and step-out options. It’s also designed to advance education for already licensed registered nurses with an associate degree or nursing diploma.

A registered nurse (RN) is a healthcare professional with an associate’s degree licensed by the state to provide hands-on care in different medical and community settings. A Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) is a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

BSNs fare better over RNs for entry-level nursing jobs and BSNs tend to get a higher salary as well as expanded job opportunities. According to PayScale, a compensation tracking company, the national average hourly salary for an RN with an associate degree is $29.62 an hour while nurses with a BSN start at $32.20 an hour.

Nationally, however, BSN is becoming the standard entry-level degree for registered nurses, according to an Elizabethtown College release.

The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education is a national accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education that aims to ensure “quality and integrity” of baccalaureate, graduate and residency programs in nursing.

Elizabethtown College, a private school with more than 2,000 graduate and undergraduate students, made adding new programs like the RN to BSN degree a priority in its five-year strategic plan.

“We are proud … to offer a flexible nursing program amidst a high national need for qualified nurses,” said college President Betty Rider in a press release.