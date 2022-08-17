Incoming student enrollment at Elizabethtown College is increasing for a third straight year, with this year’s incoming class representing the largest since 2015.

The college’s 525 newest students come from 14 states and six countries, and include 49 transfers and 476 members of the Class of 2026. The school saw an increase of 8.5% in each of the past two years: from 484 in 2021 to 525 this year, and from 446 in 2020 to 484 in 2021. The number of new incoming students increased 14% from 2019 (391) to 2020.

Spokesperson Keri Straub attributes the increase to the college’s high-demand majors. This year, the college introduces health care administration as a new bachelor’s program along with new minors in marketing, medical humanities and technical communications. Already sought-after programs continuing to see demand include occupational therapy, engineering, biology, business, education, humanities and political science.

“We are excited to welcome the newest members of our Blue Jay community to campus soon,” President Betty Rider said in a news release. “We offer competitive academic programs taught by highly-talented faculty who become mentors to our students with a well-rounded student experience that is woven into our Educate for Service mission and I truly believe the dynamic combination appeals to the 21st-century student.”

“Educate for Service” is the college’s motto and is incorporated into students’ every day experience through service projects in the local community as part of the academic curriculum and as extracurricular opportunities.

The college’s enrollment uptick also includes a 15% rise in underrepresented students from last year, amounting to 80 students in the 2022 incoming class. An underrepresented student refers to groups who have been traditionally underrepresented in education such as racial or ethnic minority students, students who are the first in their family to attend college and students with disabilities.

Overall, the class boasts an average high school grade-point average of 3.74.

“Our incoming class are talented and driven to succeed as demonstrated in the snapshot profile,” Vice President for Enrollment Management John Champoli said in a news release. “We are thrilled to see what they will do during their years at Etown and how they will make deep societal impacts through the knowledge, resources, and experiences they will gain.”