Elizabethtown College President Cecilia M. McCormick resigned suddenly on New Year’s Eve citing personal reasons.

The announcement came Monday because the resignation occurred Friday during the holiday weekend, according to college spokesperson Keri Straub.

McCormick, the college’s first female president, could not be reached for comment, and Straub said no additional information was available at this time.

“I am proud of the work we have done to keep our college community safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” McCormick said in a statement provided by the college. “However, like so many others among us, the pandemic has also reinforced for me the importance of prioritizing what’s most important in our lives. As we start a new year, and with the college on strong footing, I believe this is the right decision for me and my family.”

McCormick led the college for 2 ½ years as its 15th president as the COVID-19 pandemic forced a transition to remote learning and working in spring 2020. The college returned to in-person classes in the fall 2020 semester.

P. Edward Lovelidge, chair of the Elizabethtown College Board of Trustees, said the board is committed to ensuring a “smooth leadership transition” and interim leadership will soon be announced as the presidential search begins.

The national presidential search process, led by the board's vice-chair Mike Spangler, is expected to take several months to complete, according to an announcement sent to Elizabethtown College staff and alum.