Ultimate Tag, a competition based television show on Fox co-hosted by the NFL's trio of superstar brothers J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt and Derek Watt, will showcase an Elizabethtown wrestling alum Wednesday night.

Brett Epps, a 2010 graduate of Elizabethtown College, will be competing in the high octane game show.

.@BlueJaysWR alum, Brett Epps '10, is ready to attack @UltimateTagFOX tomorrow night at 9 p.m. Epps defeated his greatest opponent alongside his wife, Alix, 3 years ago as she gave Brett one of her kidneys. Read more about their journey. #FlyTogether 📰: https://t.co/QaL2Xv8iUB — Etown Athletics (@EtownBlueJays) July 21, 2020

In October of 2014, Epps was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a rare disease that causes scarring in the part of the kidney that filters blood. The diagnosis left Epps' kidney functioning at just 13% and in need of kidney transplant. 10 months later, Epps' fiance, Alix Cirigliano, donated one of her kidneys, leading to a full recovery.

Epps' appearance on Ultimate Tag will be aired on Fox at 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

