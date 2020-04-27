While it won't replace the in-person ceremony that has been rescheduled for later this year, Elizabethtown College will be hosting its first virtual commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 this May.

The online commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. May 16 will serve as "a recognition of the significance the date holds for all of the incredible accomplishments of our 2020 graduates, and the conferring of degrees," the college said.

Elizabethtown's virtual commencement will feature a presidential address, and brief remarks from Daniel Jones, a 1991 alumnus, and Bob Dolan, chairman of the board of trustees.

The in-person commencement ceremony has been rescheduled for Oct. 11 during Elizabethtown's homecoming weekend — assuming the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allow it.

The college said the rescheduled date will provide "an opportunity for our graduating seniors, their families, and our campus community to gather together in conjunction with homecoming and family weekend to celebrate their achievements with our traditional activities."