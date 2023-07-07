Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology graduates with a 2.5 GPA or higher are now guaranteed admission to Elizabethtown College.

Students who meet the criteria are guaranteed admission to any bachelor’s programs offered by Elizabethtown College’s School of Graduate and Professional Studies, according to a new agreement between the schools.

Thaddeus Stevens students also benefit from two free classes offered by the School of Graduate and Professional Studies and one free Elizabethtown Edge Bundle (micro-credential courses equal to two or three additional undergraduate credits), an ability to transfer up to 64 credits and a 15% discount for Phi Theta Kappa members who are continuously enrolled in degree programs.

“We are pleased to partner with Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology to provide its students with the opportunity to deepen their knowledge and skill sets through our bachelor's programs,” Elizabethtown College Vice President for Enrollment Management John F. Champoli said. “By offering this dynamic opportunity, we are providing students with an exceptional educational experience and as a result placing highly-qualified students into the job market.”

Full-time tuition at Thaddeus Stevens, a two-year technical college in Lancaster city, is $9,000 per year. Elizabethtown College, a private four-year college in Elizabethtown, charges $36,166 for tuition annually.