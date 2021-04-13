Elizabethtown College will continue offering full-time, in-person instruction in the fall, the college announced Monday.

The majority of the college’s 1,600-plus students have been learning in person since fall 2020, the college said in a news release. More than 70% of the student body opted for in-person classes with the majority living on campus during both the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters, the college said.

“Our mission is to educate our students with robust programming and real-world experiences, and we intend to continue to do so while maintaining a healthy and safe campus environment,” college President Cecilia McCormick said.

Elizabethtown spokeswoman Keri Straub said the college will work to accommodate students who want or need to attend classes remotely.

Both of Lancaster County’s largest colleges, Millersville University and Franklin & Marshall College, followed a hybrid model that consisted of mostly online classes this year. Millersville, however, announced in March a return to normal ratio of in-person and online classes for the fall, meaning 80% of its classes will be conducted in-person.

Franklin & Marshall has not announced plans for the fall, and a college spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Harrisburg Area Community College, which has a campus in Lancaster, announced in March that it’s extending virtual learning there through the fall 2021 semester except for a few approved in-person courses.