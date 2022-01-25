Building on 30 years of educational experience with Elizabethtown College, interim President Betty Rider said she will ensure the college does not “miss a beat” following the abrupt departure of her predecessor, Cecilia McCormick.

In her 18-month tenure, determined by the college’s Board of Trustees to allow for a smooth transition to the college’s next president, Rider plans to continue “full steam ahead” with the strategic plan that launched this year.

The five-year strategic plan focuses on four pillars: dynamic and relevant education, inclusive excellence, anchor and partner institution and sustainable growth, according to Keri Straub, the college’s executive director of marketing and communications.

There are no updates on the college’s progress in searching for a new president, Straub said. The process could take about seven to nine months, she added.

Rider sat down with the LNP | LancasterOnline to discuss her goals for Elizabethtown College in the meantime.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

About Betty Rider Hometown: Grew up in Pennsylvania, right outside of New Cumberland

Resides in: Elizabethtown

Family: Son is fully grown and moved out of the house

Education: Bachelor’s at Gettysburg College, master’s and doctoral degrees from Vanderbilt University in Tennessee

First position in higher education: University of North Carolina

Most recent position: Elizabethtown College’s provost and senior vice president of academic affairs

You’ve spent most of your career with Elizabethtown College. What about the college made it worth staying? The people, the students and the employees – and by employees I mean all employees, faculty, staff and administrators. It's always been a special group of students and a great group of employees to work with.

Before moving into administration, you were a psychology teacher. What inspired the transition? My background is a developmental psychologist and I had started in some leadership roles in the psychology department serving as department chair. I liked that kind of work.

As I was asked over the years to do more and more things, get involved in, for example, accreditation, reviews and strategic plans, again, I found that I enjoyed that kind of work. And so it just sort of became a natural fit. Then as opportunities arose, and I was asked to do things, I would move into new roles.

I like doing a lot of different things. I like to be busy, I like puzzles, and I don't like to be bored and so I know I'm sort of always looking for new challenges.

Elizabethtown College is launching a new five-year strategic plan. What is your vision for the college? One of the reasons why the Board of Trustees wanted to go with a transitional president was to intentionally send the message that we're not going to miss a beat. We are going to continue full steam ahead on the strategic plan. We've been tracking the progress for the first six months of the plan. We'll continue to do so.

We have a lot of good projects moving forward. We just want to be sure that all those things get the attention they need and we are successful in moving that strategic plan forward and getting the institution to where we want it to be for our next president.

When you say ‘getting the institution where you want it to be’ where do you see it? Where would you want it to be? What I mean is that I want us to accomplish, you know, the first half of the plan, which is about the cadence of the timing for a new president, and that includes, continuing to develop and launch new programs.

You’re the second consecutive female stepping into the presidential role in Elizabethtown College’s nearly 125-year history. How does that reflect the college’s evolution and the evolution of higher education as a whole? You're seeing more and more women in higher positions and executive positions, leadership positions across higher ed and I think that Elizabethtown College is no different in now having a number of highly qualified talented women as well as individuals from diverse backgrounds, and we are happy to tap into that talent and to take advantage of having a lot of different perspectives at the table.

What is the biggest challenge facing Elizabethtown College right now? Similar to other institutions of higher ed, we're all challenged by the current situation with COVID and wanting to ensure that we do the best for the health and well being of our students and our employees. And just making sure that we navigate through this in a safe and transparent way, making sure that we are keeping abreast of what's going on regionally and nationally so that we can make the decisions that are best for our community at this time.

What is your top priority to address in the 18 months you will serve as transitional president for the college? In addition to the strategic plan … ensuring that we have a workplace and a learning environment that is a positive environment and allows students to become their best selves to launch as adults with their best foot forward. And to ensure that we have an employee base that is also able to do its best work and put its best foot forward. So, working on not only the project areas that are identified in the strategic plan, but also working on the human aspect of the institution, at the student level and the employee level.

Most of the previous president’s tenure was spent leading the college through a global pandemic. With no clear end to the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, how do you see the virus impacting your decisions regarding the college’s future? If you look at a lot of the more recent literature on COVID that's out there … we need to live our best lives, we need to do our work and we need to do that in the context of the virus and in the context of COVID. So COVID is not going away tomorrow, it may not go away next year or even the next couple of years and so we just need to develop a way of living and learning in the context of this global pandemic.

Elizabethtown College’s previous president resigned quite suddenly after only 2 ½ years with the college. How will you lead the college through the abrupt turnover in leadership? That's one of the advantages of the Board of Trustees going with someone who has been at the institution for over 30 years, and I've been in the position of senior vice president provost for the last five and a half years. So I've been at the table for all of the conversations that we've had in recent years about all of the high level and low level issues of the institution. So I'm well versed in where the institution is, where it needs to be and what we need to do to get there.

I'm feeling very comfortable, very confident about the next 18 months. And, I think I have a good knowledge base from the last 30 years that will let us thrive over the next 18 months. And again, that was a lot of the reason for going with the transitional president … to allow us to move forward and thrive rather than just keeping the seat warm for the next person.