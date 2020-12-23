Elizabethtown College's "Be More Inspired" campaign surpassed its fundraising goal by close to $15 million, raising $74.5 million, according to the school.

The campaign launched in 2016 with a goal of $50 million, but later raised it to $60 million.

"We are truly grateful for the impact so many have made on our campus through their generous gifts," Elizabethtown College President Cecilia M. McCormick said in a news release this week. "This extraordinary effort demonstrates the dedicated and committed community members we have at Etown and the deep support for our College's mission of providing a transformative educational experience that cultivates personal strengths and develops a passion for lifelong learning and purposeful work."

The capital campaign had over 12,000 donors — including a couple who donated $5 million. The funds will go to several facility projects including the Bowers Center for Sports, Fitness and Wellness, named after Kenneth L. and Rosalie E. Bowers, who donated $5 million the to the college in 2017.

The college started the campaign with nearly $30 million already raised, and by 2017 had raised more than $45 million — only $5 million shy of its $50 million goal.

The college's previous capital campaign ran from 1999 to 2007 and raised about $47 million — $12 million more than its goal.