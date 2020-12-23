Elizabethtown College Be Inspired

Elizabethtown College President Carl Strikwerda announces the college's "Be Inspired" capital campaign in this 2016 photo. 

Elizabethtown College's "Be More Inspired" campaign surpassed its fundraising goal by close to $15 million, raising $74.5 million, according to the school.

The campaign launched in 2016 with a goal of $50 million, but later raised it to $60 million.

"We are truly grateful for the impact so many have made on our campus through their generous gifts," Elizabethtown College President Cecilia M. McCormick said in a news release this week. "This extraordinary effort demonstrates the dedicated and committed community members we have at Etown and the deep support for our College's mission of providing a transformative educational experience that cultivates personal strengths and develops a passion for lifelong learning and purposeful work."

The capital campaign had over 12,000 donors — including a couple who donated $5 million. The funds will go to several facility projects including the Bowers Center for Sports, Fitness and Wellness, named after Kenneth L. and Rosalie E. Bowers, who donated $5 million the to the college in 2017.

The college started the campaign with nearly $30 million already raised, and by 2017 had raised more than $45 million — only $5 million shy of its $50 million goal.

The college's previous capital campaign ran from 1999 to 2007 and raised about $47 million — $12 million more than its goal.

