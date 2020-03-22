An Elizabethtown College student has tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, the college announced Sunday.

In an online statement posted Sunday evening, college President Cecila McCormick said the student traveled overseas during spring break and has been in quarantine since March 12.

That's when the Centers for Disease Control declared the country the student visited a Level 3 warning level, McCormick said, meaning all nonessential travel should be avoided due to widespread ongoing transmission.

The news comes as the virus' spread shows no signs of slowing in Pennsylvania. The state Department of Health on Sunday reported 108 additional positive cases statewide, bringing the total to 479, and two deaths, as of 12 a.m. Sunday. Lancaster County has six cases.

Elizabethtown and other local colleges and universities are completing the spring semester remotely as the virus continues to spread.

The college, McCormick said, received the positive test results Sunday. It immediately started contacting individuals who may have had contact with the student, McCormick said.

She advised students to check CDC guidelines and recommendations depending on the extent of their contact with the student.

"In order to safeguard the private information of our community and our students' health information, we would ask you to respect the privacy of the identity of the student and their family, and refrain from sharing any informal information," McCormick said.

She continued: "As we've been sharing, the health and wellbeing of our community is our top priority, and this reinforces why it is critical for our campus community to social distance at this time."