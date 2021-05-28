Elizabethtown College has received its second-largest monetary gift in school history.

The estate of 1972 alumnus Jay A. Izenour has gifted the college $6.5 million to help provide need-based scholarships to full-time, degree-seeking students as part of a new endowment under the Izenour name.

An anonymous $8.5 million gift in 2019 remains the college’s largest ever.

Elizabethtown President Cecilia McCormick called this most recent gift “life-changing.”

“We are sincerely grateful for the generosity of this gift,” McCormick said. “This gift will make an incredible difference for our students, one they will treasure and benefit from throughout their lives. It will serve to witness our institution’s mission to Educate for Service and provide an example of helping others.”

After graduating from Elizabethtown, Izenour served as a businessman in southcentral Pennsylvania until he retired. He died in December 2020.

To be eligible for a scholarship out of the Izenour Fund, students must maintain a grade-point average of at least 2.8.