Elizabethtown College has received a $2.5 million gift, the largest toward an endowed scholarship by a living donor in school history.

The gift, which was announced Monday and came from Robert and Karen Rigg, will support the Rigg Family Chester County Futures Scholarship. Established in 2018, the scholarship provides full room, board and tuition for up to eight semesters for one underrepresented or first-generation student from Chester or Berks counties.

To date, three students have been named recipients of the scholarship.

“We are grateful to the Riggs who have invested in furthering the education for first-generation students to attend our institution,” college President Cecilia McCormick said. “Their commitment and support will offer students an opportunity to gain a high-quality education and student-life experience to lead productive and purposeful careers.”

Students who complete the Chester County Futures’ “Passport to College” program will receive preference in the Rigg Scholarship application process. The Chester County Futures program offers after-school enrichment, mentoring and postsecondary scholarship support to economically disadvantaged Chester County students.

Students who receive the scholarship are also expected to participate in Elizabethtown College’s Momentum Program, a service to incoming students to help them navigate curriculum requirements, develop critical thinking and reading and writing skills, and more.

A 1975 alumnus from Elizabethtown, Robert Rigg is chairman of and a business risk consultant at The Rigg Darlington Group. Karen Rigg is a senior assistant account manager for the same firm.