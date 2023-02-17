Elizabethtown College’s chemistry laboratories will undergo a $2.4 million renovation starting in late spring.

In what the college is calling a “complete overhaul” of the laboratories used in courses such as organic chemistry, general chemistry and qualitative analysis, the facilities in Musser Hall on the college campus at 1 Alpha Drive will be modernized and made more aesthetically pleasing for students.

A.C. Baugher Professor of Chemistry Emeritus Charles Schaeffer Jr. made a key donation to allow the project to move forward in May.

“We are so thankful for Dr. Charles D. Schaeffer Jr.’s generosity, which allows the needed Musser renovations to begin this May,” Elizabethtown College Dean of the School of Sciences Jodi Lancaster said. “These updates will enhance the hands-on teaching and learning for both current Etown students and many, many future students.”

The college declined to disclose the amount of Schaeffer’s donation. He has spent nearly five decades mentoring and teaching Elizabethtown College students.

The Musser Hall renovation project is also supported by contributions from the George I. Alden Trust and individual donors.