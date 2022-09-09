Elizabethtown College is reshaping its engineering education around sustainability and equity with its new Greenway Center for Equity and Sustainability, funded through a $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

In partnership with the Vermont-based Greenway Institute, the college plans to use its funding to launch the center with an immersive semester in Vermont, first-year hands-on engineering education and project-based professional development for kindergarten through grade 12 teachers. Recruitment for the program begins this year with courses starting in the fall of 2023, according to college spokesperson Keri Straub.

Classes as part of the center will be on Greenway Vermont’s campus or through the college’s School of Engineering, Math and Computer Science. The center itself will not be housed in its own building.

“With the help of this grant, we hope to reimagine engineering education around our shared commitments to equity and sustainability,” said Dean of the School of Engineering, Math and Computer Science, and grant principal investigator Sara Atwood in a news release. “We will expand the participation of historically underrepresented students in engineering, including students of color, women and rural students. And, our innovative program will prepare all students to design and build a more just and sustainable future.”

The Greenway Institute is a nonprofit offering programs at the pre-college, college and post college level in sustainable and equitable engineering and entrepreneurship, according to its website.

“The Greenway Center for Equity and Sustainability addresses our two biggest imperatives for engineering education: closing opportunity gaps for historically marginalized students and preparing the next generation of engineers to tackle the complex, multidisciplinary challenge of designing and building a sustainable future,” said grant co-principal investigator and Greenway Institute co-founder Rebecca Holcombe, a former secretary of education of Vermont. “Because historically marginalized groups, including communities of color and rural students, are often the first and most harmed by failures to think sustainably, the challenges of equity and sustainable engineering are one and the same.”

Through the Greenway Center for Equity and Sustainability, students can complete Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology-approved engineering courses at a site located in Vermont. ABET Accreditation is a Maryland-based nonprofit, non-governmental agency that offers specialized, voluntary accreditation to programs in applied natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology.

Students pursuing Elizabethtown College’s master’s degree in curriculum and instruction can also participate in the program through project-based professional development for kindergarten through grade 12 teachers.