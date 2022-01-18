Longtime Elizabethtown College psychology professor and administrator Betty Rider has been named the school’s interim president.

The move comes after the resignation of the college's first female president, Cecilia McCormick, on New Year’s Eve which was announced in a release from the college Jan. 3. McCormick cited personal reasons for her departure, stating in the release “As we start a new year, and with the college on strong footing, I believe this is the right decision for me and my family.”

The board gave Rider the title of transitional president as she assumes the role officially today through the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

“President Betty Rider is an experienced leader in higher education and well respected by the Elizabethtown College faculty, staff, students, alumni, and surrounding community,” board Chairman Ed Lovelidge of the class of 1982 said in a news release. “The Board of Trustees is confident President Rider and her strong Senior Leadership Team will provide the stability and leadership needed to continue these successes.”

Rider, a graduate of Gettysburg College, has spent most of her career with Elizabethtown College, first as a psychology professor and most recently as an administrator.

“I look forward to leading Elizabethtown College as its president through this unique transitional period,” Rider said in the release. “We are reaching a pivotal moment at the institution as we celebrate tremendous growth and success and launch our new five-year Strategic Plan.”

Additionally, the board promoted Gerald “Jerry” Silberman from Vice President of Finance and Strategy to Senior Vice President of Administration and Finance.