Betty Rider, Elizabethtown College’s interim president, was named the college’s 16th president Tuesday.

Rider began serving as interim leader in January after her predecessor, Cecilia McCormick, suddenly resigned, citing personal reasons. McCormick served as president of the college for 2 ½ years. When Rider signed on for what was originally scheduled to be an 18-month tenure in the role, she offered 30 years of educational experience with Elizabethtown College.

“I am honored to lead Elizabethtown College as its 16th president and thank the Board of Trustees for their vote of confidence and support,” Rider said in a news release Tuesday. “As a longtime Blue Jay, the time for growth and opportunity has never been better for the institution. With our already growing momentum with enrollment, academic programming, diversity efforts, and strengthening and building relationships within the community, I am excited and energized to continue to elevate our College’s greatest assets and build a strong sense of belonging for all.”

The college is two years into its five-year strategic plan, which prioritizes “dynamic and relevant” academic programming. So far, Rider has worked toward the strategic plan goals by developing new programs with college faculty.

Under her tenure as interim president, the college added health care administration as a new bachelor’s degree with new minors in marketing, medical humanities and technical communications.

Most recently, the college has also received national accreditation for its new registered nurse to Bachelor of Science (RN to BSN) program.

Rider is also the second consecutive female stepping into the presidential role in Elizabethtown College’s roughly 125-year history.

In a January interview with the LNP | LancasterOnline Rider said “You’re seeing more and more women in higher positions and executive positions, leadership positions across higher ed and I think that Elizabethtown College is no different in now having a number of highly qualified, talented women as well as individuals from diverse backgrounds, and we are happy to tap into that talent and to take advantage of having a lot of different perspectives at the table.”

Rider graduated from Gettysburg College, received a master’s and doctoral degree in psychology from Vanderbilt University and completed Harvard’s Institute for Educational Management. In her 30 years with Elizabethtown College, she taught psychology and served as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs.