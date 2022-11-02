Betty Rider, Elizabethtown College’s interim president, was named the college’s 16th president Tuesday.

Rider began serving as interim leader in January after her predecessor, Cecilia McCormick, suddenly resigned, citing personal reasons. McCormick served as president of the college for 2 ½ years. When Rider signed on for what was originally scheduled to be an 18-month tenure in the role, she offered 30 years of educational experience with Elizabethtown College.

Rider’s term will last through June 30, 2025, but can be extended.

“I am honored to lead Elizabethtown College as its 16th president and thank the Board of Trustees for their vote of confidence and support,” Rider said in a news release Tuesday. “As a longtime Blue Jay, the time for growth and opportunity has never been better for the institution. With our already growing momentum with enrollment, academic programming, diversity efforts, and strengthening and building relationships within the community, I am excited and energized to continue to elevate our College’s greatest assets and build a strong sense of belonging for all.”

Elizabethtown College’s Board of Trustees announced her appointment in an email Tuesday.

“As a well-respected and recognized higher education leader to the faculty, staff, students, alumni and surrounding community, the Board of Trustees is confident in her proven success to elevate Etown during a transformative time," Elizabethtown College Board of Trustees Chairman Ed Lovelidge ’82 said in the release Tuesday.

The college is two years into its five-year strategic plan, which prioritizes “dynamic and relevant” academic programming. So far, Rider has worked toward the strategic plan goals by developing new programs with college faculty.

In an email to LNP | LancasterOnline Tuesday, Rider said she’s hoping to build upon that progress.

“We will work to transform and elevate our college’s greatest assets and build a strong sense of belonging for all,” she wrote. “I am also looking forward to continuing our progress on our strategic plan prioritizing our growing enrollment, offering high-demand academic programs, promoting a diverse and equitable environment, and strengthening and building relationships within the community.”

Under her tenure as interim president, the college added health care administration as a new bachelor’s degree with new minors in marketing, medical humanities and technical communications.

Most recently, the college has also received national accreditation for its new registered nurse to Bachelor of Science (RN to BSN) program.

Rider is also the second consecutive female stepping into the presidential role in Elizabethtown College’s roughly 125-year history.

In a January interview with the LNP | LancasterOnline Rider said “You’re seeing more and more women in higher positions and executive positions, leadership positions across higher ed and I think that Elizabethtown College is no different in now having a number of highly qualified, talented women as well as individuals from diverse backgrounds, and we are happy to tap into that talent and to take advantage of having a lot of different perspectives at the table.”

Rider said guiding the college through the COVID-19 pandemic has been her biggest challenge so far.

“We are very much still rebounding from and dealing with the ramifications presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rider wrote in her email Tuesday. “We are committed to helping our students, particularly those students who were in high school at that time and may need additional support and guidance.”

Rider graduated from Gettysburg College, received a master’s and doctoral degree in psychology from Vanderbilt University and completed Harvard’s Institute for Educational Management. In her 30 years with Elizabethtown College, she taught psychology and served as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs.

Elizabethtown College is a private college located at 1 Alpha Drive. About 2,000 students, including graduate students, are enrolled at the college and the incoming classes are getting larger.

Its incoming class of 525 students this year was the largest since 2015, and marked the third consecutive increase in new first year students.