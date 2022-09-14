Elizabethtown College was the most improved overall of three Lancaster County colleges and universities included in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges lists released this week.

Schools are ranked according to their performance across a set of “widely accepted indicators of excellence” including graduation and retention, social mobility and graduate indebtedness.

The U.S. News lists and rankings are meant to inform students looking toward post-secondary education but have been criticized for a focus on prestige over virtues like diversity and social mobility.

Recently, the company added categories devoted to those areas but still drew negative feedback from the U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, who called any system of ranking colleges that values wealth, reputation and exclusivity more than economic mobility and return on investment a “joke,” according to a report by the Washington Post.

Elizabethtown College placed 22nd of 181 in the Regional Universities North category, 13th of 78 in Best Universities in the North, and 87th of 230 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs. Tuition for Elizabethtown in the 2022-’23 academic year is $35,670 with the average student receiving need-based aid attending for $28,717, according to the Best Colleges list.

The private liberal arts college with roughly 1,700 students earned 72 out of 100 points in its overall U.S. News & World Report score – 21 points higher than last year. Elizabethtown made the “A+ schools for B students” group with a 79% acceptance rate and an average SAT score of 1070 to 1260, according to the list.

“This year’s U.S. News & World Report rankings reinforce the exceptional academic programs, vibrant student life experience, innovative research and real-world experiences we offer,” Elizabethtown College President Betty Rider said in a news release.

Millersville University, the county’s largest post-secondary institution and only public university, ranked 109th of 181 in the Regional Universities North category and 37th of 63 in the Top Public Universities in the North category.

The 6,200-student school earned an overall score of 51, two points lower than last year.

Millersville is in its fourth consecutive year of a tuition freeze with a rate of $9,570 for a 15-credit semester. Total cost of attendance, including tuition, fees, and room and board for 2022-’23 is $24,742.

Franklin & Marshall College, the county’s largest private liberal arts college with 2,145 students, ranked 39th of 210 liberal arts colleges in the U.S. Williams College in Massachusetts earned the top spot in the liberal arts college ranking.

Overall, F&M scored 74 out of 100 – two points higher than its score last year.

The college also ranked 38 of 95 in the Best Value Schools category. F&M’s tuition for the 2022-’23 academic year, according to its website, is $65,652. After aid and scholarship funds are applied, however, the total cost for the average student receiving need-based aid comes in at $28,542, according to the lists.