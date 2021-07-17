Elizabethtown College has rebranded its School of Graduate and Professional Studies, formerly known as the School of Continuing and Professional Studies, as more students seek degrees, certificates and microcredentials in high-demand careers.

The center, which was founded in 1951, will move forward with a focus on access and flexibility, the college said in a press release this month.

“We are seeing increased demand for certificate and micro-credential programs that stack to full degrees and enable students to grow in their careers and businesses to thrive,” Jack Rice, dean of the School of Graduate of Professional Studies, said, adding that enrollment in the school’s graduate programs have tripled in the past year.

The upgraded school offers undergraduate and graduate degrees, stackable graduate certificates, hundreds of course online, a free 24-7 tutoring service, professional development for employees and more, the college said.