Elizabethtown College debuted its physician assistant degree program with its first summer graduate classes this July.

The program is offered as a master’s degree as part of a five-year bachelor’s to master’s degree program or as a standalone program. A physician’s assistant is described in Elizabethtown's website as someone who works closely and collaboratively with doctors and other medical professionals to provide additional care to their patients.

“We’re committed to providing future physician assistants with a patient-centered education that uses the art of medicine and integrates the mission to educate for service,” physician assistant program director Dionna Rookey said in a news release. “The Etown PA program provides a comprehensive curriculum that incorporates hands-on learning with a multidisciplinary team in program-dedicated laboratories.”

Employment of physician assistants is projected to grow by 37% between 2016 and 2026, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And, in rural or underserved areas, physician assistants are typically the first line of medical care, according to the release.

Students can pursue the physician assistant degree as a five-year program with a bachelor's degree in biology allied health and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies. Or, those who have completed a bachelor’s degree and meet the required course prerequisites can apply for the 26-month standalone master’s program.

Both options qualify students to sit for the physician assistant national certification exam.

The curriculum includes classroom and laboratory experience as well as clinical rotations in fields ranging from family practice to women’s health.

Tuition for Elizabethtown College in the 2022-23 academic year is $35,020, according to its website. The mean annual wage of a physician assistant, as of May 2021, was $119,460, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Elizabethtown College is a private co-ed institution offering more than 50 health, science, engineering, political science business, communications, fine art and music, humanities and education degrees.