Health care professionals looking to become more effective in communicating with Spanish-speaking clients can now gain the skills through a recently launched graduate certificate program at Elizabethtown College.

The graduate certificate in medical Spanish is part of the Spanish for Health Professions program of the college’s School for Graduate and Professional Studies.

“The program is brand new. The need for more bilingual providers is growing, and we are looking at meeting our community needs,” said Sarah Dutton, Medical Spanish Program director at Elizabethtown College.

The college at 1 Alpha Drive in Elizabethtown will receive the first class for the graduate certificate in medical Spanish in the fall, Dutton said.

“Health care should be accessible, compassionate, and communicative,” Elizabethtown College Dean of Arts and Humanities Kevin Shorner-Johnson said.

“The graduate certificate in medical Spanish provides medical care staff with the additional knowledge and skills to create positive impacts on society in trusting and nurturing health care environments.”

As more people in the Lancaster area with limited English proficiency use private and public health care services, Dutton said, the need for more health care professionals with the ability to speak Spanish also increases.

The five-course, 15-credit certificate online-only program includes courses such as medical Spanish, cultural sensitivity, interpretation/translation skills and Latinx health issues in the U.S. Tuition is $525 per credit.

To be admitted to the program, applicants are required to take a Spanish placement exam or demonstrate recent completion of a 300-level Spanish course. Those who request admission to the program will be tested through an online automated language placement level program.

Four of the five courses in the program are instructed in Spanish to help students with the progression of language development.

Candidates for the certificate must have earned a bachelor’s degree and must have previously worked or be currently working in the medical field. An understanding of medical concepts is required for the completion of the program.

“This is not an interpreter’s course. It’s a language program with additional components of best practices and functionality of interpretation, designed for those working on the health field, anyone who wants to be able to speak in medical terms with patients. We are not teaching medical concepts, but the language associated with it,” Dutton said.

More information about the medical Spanish program is available at bit.ly/EtownMedicalSpanish.

