Elizabethtown College is expanding its High Center for Family Business with a new High Center Nonprofits offering membership to regional nonprofit leaders and organizations.

Founded in 1995, the S. Dale High Center for Family Business offers private and family-owned businesses throughout south central Pennsylvania leadership and development opportunities including executive peer groups, best practice surveys and a leadership speaker series. The same services will be offered to those who join the new High Center for Nonprofits.

“Nonprofit organizations, their boards, and executive teams tackle unique challenges and have needs that are often under-served in our business community,” Elizabethtown College’s High Center Executive Director, Michael Mitchell said in a statement. “The leadership and organizational development model that the High Center provides has become essential for hundreds of businesses and leaders in the region, and we are excited to offer this invaluable resource to the nonprofit sector.”

High Center Managing Director and Elizabethtown graduate Julie A. Larison will lead the nonprofit center.

“Nonprofit organizations are truly essential businesses in our communities, and I am thrilled to be partnering with them and their leadership teams to further enhance and support their work,” Larison said in a statement.

The center’s annual membership fee, which includes participation by three individuals, is $2,500.