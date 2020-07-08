An Elizabethtown coffee shop’s laid-back stance on customer masks and skepticism about their ability to limit the spread of COVID-19 prompted a flood of online criticism — as well as some accolades — after a social media post Wednesday on the subject.

On its Facebook page, Folklore Coffee & Co. said its employees wear masks when helping customers, before adding: “However, we do not believe it is our duty to police customers. We love the freedom this great Nation provides and will continue to nurture it at all costs.”

The post then said, “ ... we are wearing masks under protest. Through research … we believe they do very little to prevent the transmission of this virus and encourage you to use basic, commonsense principle in preventing its spread.”

Online debate

Within six hours, the post had generated nearly 400 comments, with most commenters critical of the coffee shop.

“I have been a loyal customer since you opened, and I was so much looking forward to being able to return, but you have lost my business,” one commenter said.

“Appreciate your transparency. I won’t be supporting you again,” another person wrote.

While most were critical, some online commenters defended the coffee shop that opened in 2009 on the square in the borough.

“I support you for supporting our freedom!” one wrote.

In an interview Wednesday afternoon with LNP | Lancasteronline, Folklore owner Ryan Bracken said the post was simply meant to clarify the coffee shop’s policy following Gov. Tom Wolf’s order last week that expanded the mask mandate to more public places, but left in place the guidance for restaurants which requires them for employees and customers, but allows customers to take them off when seated.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I wasn’t expecting all of this,” Bracken said. “We weren’t trying to start a rebellion. We were just trying to be clear on our own policies and to communicate clearly that we are wearing masks and are respecting the choices of other.”

Policing by businesses

Law enforcement agencies, including state police, have said they will not be issuing citations to enforce the mask mandate, an approach that leaves it to businesses to help ensure compliance with the mandate.

Bracken said most of his coffee shop customers have been wearing masks, even though that hasn’t been a shop requirement.

“We believe that people have rights and they have the right to choose,” Bracken said. “We believe that they can choose how to proceed with matters of health. They can choose to wear a mask, they can choose to not. Our job at Folklore is to serve them coffee and food.”

In the interview, Bracken expressed skepticism of the scientific basis for the mask mandate, while noting the shop is doing extra cleaning and requiring social distancing and taking other steps to help limit the spread of the virus.

“We believe the pandemic is serious, but we also believe that we need to keep the government in check as well, and that is our responsibility as citizens. We’re just cautious of a lot of these emergency orders,” he said.