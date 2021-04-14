Elizabethtown Area School District students in grades seven through 12 will learn remotely for the remainder of the week because of a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases at the district’s high school and middle school, the district announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes a week following a return to full-time in-person instruction for secondary school students who spent most of the school year in a blended model with both in-person and online learning.

“The secondary school complex will be closed through the weekend to undergo a deep cleaning,” district Superintendent Michele Balliet said in a letter to families. “We anticipate that students and staff will return to in-person instruction on Monday, April 19.”

Elizabethtown Area High School has eight active COVID-19 cases, and the middle school has six, school virus data, found on the district website, shows.

As part of the closure, all extracurricular activities at the secondary level have been postponed through the weekend. Classes and activities at the elementary schools aren’t impacted.

Elizabethtown Area isn’t the only Lancaster County school district to shut down its high school for the rest of the week.

Solanco High School is also closed through the weekend, high school Principal W. Scott Long said in a letter to families Tuesday. The school has nine COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days and 35 students or staff in quarantine, according to Solanco’s COVID-19 data.