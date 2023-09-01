More than 46,000 books in the Elizabethtown Area School District’s four libraries are being reviewed and rated following an update to the district’s policy on library materials.

In the meantime, students can’t view or check out books in the library shared by the middle school and high school until Sept. 12, when students will be able to check out books unless a parent completes an opt-out form suspending their child’s access to all library books.

District spokesperson Troy Portser said it hasn’t been determined how long the rating process will take or how many people will be involved in the effort being led by the district’s two head librarians.

The school board approved an update to Policy 109 on Aug. 22 that requires books to be sorted into seven categories. Two of the categories include mature content, which the policy defines as the inclusion of multiple vulgarities or obscenities, sexually descriptive content, significant references to underage drug and alcohol use, significant graphic depictions of violence, and themes of abuse or self-harm.

Elizabethtown Area School District's Rating System In the revised library materials policy, the district’s 46,108 books will be categorized into the following rating system (categories are to the left, target age is in parenthesis): lower elementary (grades K-4) upper elementary (grades 3-7) middle school (grades 5-8) young adult (grades 8-12) young adult-mature (grades 9-12) advanced (grades 10-12) advanced-mature (grades 10-12).

Portser said publisher notes and other platforms are being used to sort the books according to the recommended age level. Staff are taking a closer look at mature books.

The temporary book circulation suspension is typical this time of the year as librarians manage student orientations and organize the library collection, but it was extended a few days to address the policy changes, Portser said. The libraries are open for study halls and beginning-of-the-year orientations.

Once the books are rated, a new opt-out form will be released allowing parents to select which categories they can limit their child access to.

In previous years, use of the opt out form has been sparse. An estimated 65 students in 2022-23 and 45 in 2021-22 were opted out of flagged content, according to Portser.

‘Caught in the middle’

The school board began revising the library policy after parent Tina Wilson, now a Republican school board candidate, tried unsuccessfully to have best-selling novel “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews removed from the secondary school library for what she deemed sexually explicit content.

Elizabethtown Area faced that challenge as districts nationwide were tackling an array of contentious issues in an increasingly politicized educational landscape.

In Lancaster County, Cocalico, Hempfield, and Warwick school districts have also started or completed revisions to their library policies creating a rating system or definitions for inappropriate content.

Related coverage:

Community perceptions of these policies have been mixed.

At recent Elizabethtown school board meetings, for example, some residents expressed concern that the time and effort needed to categorize more than 46,000 books would distract librarians from their main duties.

But Portser said the process won’t preoccupy staff in a way that disrupts student learning.

“We want to make certain the library staff is supported,” Portser said.

Currently Portser and the district are attempting to dispel misinformation, including a misconception that the library is closed completely.

“It’s a shame that this whole thing is being politicized to some degree,” Portser said. “We are a group of people that work for a school system that values kids reaching goals they set for themselves, and the library plays a role in it. We do feel caught in the middle of a community dialogue that’s occurring and all we would like to do is continue to deliver a first-rate education.”

At school board meetings, board Vice President and Policy Committee Chair Michael Martin has repeatedly defended the policy and said the district’s librarians proposed the rating system.

Portser declined to make the district’s librarians available for comment.

Martin didn’t immediately respond to request for comment but said at the Aug. 22 meeting that reviewing the books is “worth it so that we can give parents more ability to control what their child has access to and what they can opt out of.”

“We are proponents of reading and having a diverse collection of books in our libraries and that approach does not change with this new policy,” Portser said.

