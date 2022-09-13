Elizabethtown Area School District Superintendent Michele Balliet will retire before the end of this calendar year, according to an email she sent to district staff Tuesday.

District spokesperson Troy Portser confirmed Balliet’s intention to retire but declined to provide further details such as the date and reasons behind the decision. Portser, and the announcement from Balliet, note that the board was expected to make an official statement acknowledging the resignation and detailing transition steps during its meeting Tuesday night.

“While I am excited about the opportunity retirement brings, this decision is very bittersweet. Over my 14 ½ years here at EASD, I have had a huge heart for the students in our district and will continue to champion what is best for public education,” Balliet wrote in an email. “The relationships that I have developed with all of you have made a significant impact in my life. I am grateful I had the opportunity to work alongside each and every one of you.”

Balliet, who began as the district’s seventh superintendent in 2012, is only a year and a half into a five-year contract approved in March 2021. In the last fiscal year, she was paid $200,168, according to LNP | Lancasteronline records.

Balliet declined a request for further comment.

Her time with Elizabethtown started in 2008 as an assistant superintendent for the district and as interim superintendent, filling in after a departure from the previous superintendent, Amy Slamp, in July 2011.

Before her administrative stint with Elizabethtown, Balliet served as the assistant to the superintendent for curriculum and instruction for Lower Dauphin School District in Dauphin County. Balliet’s education career began with teaching at the East Penn School District in Lehigh County.

During her decade-long tenure, Balliet saw the district through the COVID-19 pandemic and increasingly parisian political disagreements over school policy decisions such as the call for a review of “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” a book written by best-selling author Jesse Andrews that is available in the high school library.

In what will likely be one of her last tasks as superintendent, Balliet denied an appeal to have the book taken from the shelves over concerns about vulagarity and sexual content. The request for review first went to a committee of educators including guidance counselors, librarians, principals and teachers, who decided the book should remain, then was appealed and went to Balliet for review. If her decision is appealed, whether or not the book stays becomes a vote for the Republican-dominated school board.

Balliet also spearheaded the district through budgetary strife earlier this calendar year as school board Vice President Michael Martin proposed a review of at least $1 million in budget cuts. The proposal prompted a response with $4 million in cuts – including cuts to athletics and extracurricular activities – from the district, which in turn sparked a community protest against any such cuts. Ultimately, the board voted against eliminating any programs.

Balliet’s upcoming departure marks the first for Lancaster County superintendents in the 2022-23 academic year, but her replacement will find themselves among an abundance of freshly appointed superintendents in a county with administrative turnover.

Four Lancaster County superintendents either retired or left their district in the 2021-22 academic year, including Mike Leichliter of Penn Manor, Damaris Rau of School District of Lancaster, Bob Hollister of Elanco and Peter Aiken of Manheim Central School District.

Replacements for three of the four districts have already been approved while Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara has taken the helm at School District of Lancaster until a new superintendent is selected in 2023.

In a commentary by Rau featured in the Southern Education Foundation blog in February, she acknowledged that she is one of many administrators leaving the profession amidst the pressures of COVID-19 in addition to other stressors and frustrations facing education’s top leaders every day.