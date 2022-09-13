Elizabethtown Area School District Superintendent Michele Balliet will retire before the end of this calendar year, according to an email she sent to district staff Tuesday.

Balliet and the school board will work together to determine an official retirement date that “ensures as little disruption to operations as possible” and to develop a process for transitioning to a new superintendent, according to a statement read by board President Terry Seiders Tuesday. District spokesperson Troy Portser said the situation is quickly developing and he is unsure when details on the hiring process will be released.

“While I am excited about the opportunity retirement brings, this decision is very bittersweet. Over my 14 ½ years here at EASD, I have had a huge heart for the students in our district and will continue to champion what is best for public education,” Balliet wrote in an email. “The relationships that I have developed with all of you have made a significant impact in my life. I am grateful I had the opportunity to work alongside each and every one of you.”

After retiring from Elizabethtown, Balliet is planning to pursue a statewide opportunity to lead and support learners and public education in a different capacity, according to a statement on the district website.

When asked after the board meeting Tuesday, Balliet said she couldn’t say any more about the opportunity she is pursuing or why she is retiring.

However, with emotion in her voice, she told LNP | LancasterOnline “I have absolutely loved giving my heart and soul to this district” but added “I’m retiring. It’s time.”

Balliet, who began as the district’s seventh superintendent in 2011, is only a year and a half into a five-year contract approved in March 2021. In the last fiscal year, she was paid $200,168, according to LNP | LancasterOnline records.

“On behalf of the Elizabethtown Area School District, I want to congratulate Dr. Balliet on a job well done,” Seiders said in a statement on the district website. “Running a $70 million dollar organization is no small task. Dr. Balliet’s dedication to our students and her attention to detail have advanced our District during her tenure, and we thank her for that. The board wishes Dr. Balliet success in her next endeavor.”

Her time with Elizabethtown started in 2008 as an assistant superintendent for the district and as interim superintendent, filling in after a departure from the previous superintendent, Amy Slamp, in July 2011.

Before her administrative stint with Elizabethtown, Balliet served as the assistant to the superintendent for curriculum and instruction for Lower Dauphin School District in Dauphin County. Balliet’s education career began with teaching at the East Penn School District in Lehigh County.

During her decade-long tenure, Balliet saw the district through the COVID-19 pandemic and increasingly parisian political disagreements over school policy decisions such as the call for a review of “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” a book written by best-selling author Jesse Andrews that is available in the high school library.

In what will likely be one of her last tasks as superintendent, Balliet denied an appeal to have the book taken from the shelves over concerns about vulagarity and sexual content. The request for review first went to a committee of educators including guidance counselors, librarians, principals and teachers, who decided the book should remain, then was appealed and went to Balliet for review. If her decision is appealed, whether or not the book stays becomes a vote for the Republican-dominated school board.

Balliet also spearheaded the district through budgetary strife earlier this calendar year as school board Vice President Michael Martin proposed a review of at least $1 million in budget cuts. The proposal prompted a response with $4 million in cuts – including cuts to athletics and extracurricular activities – from the district, which in turn sparked a community protest against any such cuts. Ultimately, the board voted against eliminating any programs.

She also oversaw several building changes including the launching of the Bear Creek Elementary School, the renovated and expanded East High Street and Bainbridge elementary schools, renovations to the Elizabethtown Area Middle School and the closing of Rheems and Mill Road elementary schools.

Balliet’s upcoming departure marks the first for Lancaster County superintendents in the 2022-23 academic year, but her replacement will be among an abundance of freshly appointed superintendents in a county with administrative turnover.

Four Lancaster County superintendents either retired or left their district in the 2021-’22 academic year, including Mike Leichliter of Penn Manor, Damaris Rau of School District of Lancaster, Bob Hollister of Elanco and Peter Aiken of Manheim Central School District.

Replacements for three of the four districts have already been approved while Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara has taken the helm at School District of Lancaster until a new superintendent is selected in 2023.

In a commentary by Rau featured in the Southern Education Foundation blog in February, she acknowledged that she is one of many administrators leaving the profession amidst the pressures of COVID-19 in addition to other stressors and frustrations facing education’s top leaders every day.

With 11 years in the role – when including her time as interim superintendent – Balliet is the third-most tenured superintendent in Lancaster County, alongside Lampeter-Strasburg School District Superintendent Kevin Peart, who also began in 2011.

Warwick School District Superintendent April Hershey is the longest serving lead administrator in the county, with 13 years dedicated to the role.

Correspondent Diane Bitting contributed to this report.