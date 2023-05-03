Elizabethtown Area School District released a statement Wednesday evening, saying district officials were made aware earlier that day of inappropriate behavior by a staff member.

"We can share that the behavior was sexual in nature," the statement said.

The employee was on the support staff, serving as a paraprofessional at the secondary school, according to the district's statement.

When the district heard about the misconduct, officials filed a ChildLine report and notified local law enforcement. Regarding the employee, the statement says the district has taken "appropriate measures" for the safety of its students.

"Rest assured that we will cooperate with any pending investigation," the statement said.

The statement also addresses a "false rumor" that the school went into "lockdown," when the school went into a "stay put" as a result of an unrelated student matter.

The district asks anyone with information to contact local law enforcement.

Elizabethtown Borough Police Department said Northwest Regional Police Department is investigating. Efforts to reach the Northwestern Regional police were unsuccessful Wednesday night.