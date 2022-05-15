An Elizabethtown Area School District parent filed a formal challenge of the popular coming of age book “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” in the hopes of having it pulled from library shelves, prompting a response from the novel’s author, Jesse Andrews.

Though the ban request was filed by a parent April 13, the novel released in 2012 has been a point of contention at Elizabethtown school board meetings since November 2021 when the district was swept into a nationwide conversation about the New York Times best-selling novel, which moved into the spotlight last year as one of the top 10 most challenged books, according to the American Library Association.

At last November’s board meeting, a man who gave what is now believed to be a fake name and address read a line from “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” which explicitly mentions performing oral sex on a female.

Saying the content was “absolutely disgusting,” the man, who identified himself as Dan Matthews, asked that the book be removed from the school library as his 11-year-old daughter had checked it out. District spokesperson Troy Portser said that after investigating, the district believes Matthews doesn’t have a child enrolled in the district.

Still, the book was temporarily pulled from the shelves to ensure nothing was amiss with the district’s opt-out program, Portser said. “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” is one of several books flagged for its content. Parents and guardians of district students can restrict their student’s access to certain books that may contain mature subject matter through the school’s opt-out program.

Approximately 30 of Elizabethtown’s 3,700 middle and high school students are on the opt-out list, Portser said.

While “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” made it back into the library, the book is now undergoing another review. In a formal request to ban the book submitted April 13, Elizabethtown parent Tina Wilson claims “obscene and sexual” content.

In adherence to Elizabethtown Area School Board Policy 906, the review committee is composed of educators including guidance counselors, librarians, principals and teachers. A formal decision won’t come until approximately four to six weeks, and until then the book will remain on the shelves.

Portser stressed that any decision made in the initial review process, however, is not the end.

A decision can be appealed to the superintendent. And, the superintendent’s response can again appeal to the school board.

‘One less opportunity’

The scrutiny of “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” has gained the attention of even its author, who wrote a letter to Elizabethtown school board President Terry Seiders.

“Every ban creates one less opportunity for a child to find a book that speaks to them and makes them fall in love with reading,” Andrews wrote. “Then again, every ban creates one more book that kids become way, way more interested in getting their hands on. So maybe all of this is moot.”

Kelly Fuddy, secretary for Elizabethtown group Common Sense 2.0 read Andrews’ letter aloud at an April 26 school board meeting. Common Sense 2.0 is a grassroots organization formed in 2021 with the mission statement of ensuring “school policies come from a place of inclusiveness and understanding.”

Andrews also posted the letter on his Twitter page @_jesse_andrews_, where he has long been outspoken against book banning efforts, particularly those targeting his book.

In his letter, Andrews writes that his book inspired a love of reading in kids who previously didn’t like books, and adds “I hope you will agree with me that this is a good thing.”

However, Tina Wilson, the woman who formally challenged Andrews’ book, wrote in her ban request that “there is very little of value in this book.”

“The author portrays himself as an extremely selfish person who never – not even at the end of her life – cares that his friend is dying,” she continues in her request. “He is only concerned that he finds her annoying and is put out that he has to spend time with her.”

Wilson recommends the book as appropriate only for those 18 and older – not middle school and high school students. The book, she states, “contains a huge amount of obscene and sexual material.”

She includes the line Matthews read at the November 2021 school board meeting under examples of objectionable content and notes “the examples above are only a small portion of the obscenity in this book.”

“As we know, the First Amendment protects the author but not the reader,” Wilson states at the end of her request. “Our children must be protected from obscene material such as this.”

While students can check out “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” from the school’s library, two speakers at the April 26 board meeting complained that they cannot check out the Bible. Speakers Justin Roether and Juana Ritchey urged the district to place the Bible in the library as there are no copies there currently, according to Portser.

Freedom Readers

Meanwhile, Some Elizabethtown district residents are organizing around their opposition to banning books.

Long-time Elizabethtown Borough resident Judi Grove started the Freedom Readers book club in opposition to book bannings earlier this year.

The group, which Grove described as nonpartisan, reads through books on the American Library Association’s list of challenged or banned books. Then individual members can review it and post it to the group’s webpage on Common Sense 2.0.

Over the last few months, the group has obtained dozens of copies of “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” to hand out to those who haven’t read it yet. Grove said most of the people who object to its content likely haven’t read it.

Grove spoke at the April 26 Elizabethtown Area School Board meeting to raise awareness about Freedom Readers and offer free copies of the book to anyone who wants it. The group is also in support of a public event, organized by Common Sense 2.0, to discuss the merits and challenges to “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.” The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 31 at the Elizabethtown Coffee Company in the Elizabethtown Public Library.

LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Diane Bitting contributed to this report.