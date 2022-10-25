Elizabethtown Area School Board voted 6-3 Tuesday to keep the best-selling novel “Me and Earl the Dying Girl” on its library shelves.

Board members James Emery, Danielle and Stephen Lindemuth voted to remove the book while board members Caroline Lalvani, James Read, Karen Sweigart, board Vice President Michael Martin and President Terry Seiders voted to keep the book on the shelves.

Elizabethtown parent Tina Wilson first filed a formal request April 13 to review and remove “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl," arguing “there is very little of value in this book.”

The coming of age book written by Pittsburgh-native Jesse Andrews and first published in 2012 tells the story of two high school-age boys who befriend a girl with terminal cancer.

Wilson has since appealed the library’s and district superintendent’s decisions to keep the book, which put the matter before the school board. “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” was the seventh-most challenged book in the United States in 2021 for sexually explicit content and for content considered degrading to women, according to the American Library Association.

"Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" was originally brought to the attention of the school board when a man under a fake name read a line which explicitly mentions performing oral sex on a female.

The district does have a policy that allows parents to opt students out of access to library books and the book is on a list of 1,500 books the district has flagged as mature content.

During the 2021-22 school year, 30 students were on the Elizabethtown Area district’s opt-out list. District spokesperson Troy Portser said the number this year is approximately the same as last year.

The Freedom Readers, an Elizabethtown-based group that opposes book banning, held a rally at 5 p.m. before the meeting began. Approximately 50 community members, students and parents were present at the rally and equipped with signs with statements like “Bears don’t ban books” (the district’s mascot is a bear) and “Freedom to read, freedom to learn.”

Public comment from the crowd of over 70 community members in attendance lasted nearly three hours and resulted in police escorting one resident out of the building.

Resident Stewart Williammee who asked the board to remove “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” continued speaking after he hit the district’s requested five-minute limit for each public comment. Despite the warning of Board President Terry Seiders that he would have him removed from the meeting, Williamee didn’t leave the podium and was subsequently escorted out by two police officers. Portser said he’s been removed from three separate meetings for causing similar disruptions.

In his speech Williammee did reference the Sept. 27 meeting in which he was removed for trying to speak without first submitting a speaker’s form. The district requires all who wish to make public comments to fill out a form with their name and address before the meeting begins.

"Allowing this content to be available to our kids is the exact opposite of protecting - it's corrupting," Williamee said in reference to “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.”

Community input

Speaker Ken Shaffer, on the other hand, voiced his support of the book, noting it could be helpful for students and families struggling with a loved one diagnosed with cancer or dying from cancer.

Shaffer said page 34 of the book, “punched me in the gut.”

It’s on page 34 of the book, where the main character, Greg, learns that his friend Rachel has Leukemia. Leukemia is a cancer of the blood cells. Another punch to the gut came, Shaffer said, when on page 39 Greg learns that Rachel has acute Leukemia – a rapidly spreading form of Leukemia.

Acute Leukemia is the type of cancer his grandson Peyton was diagnosed with in 2005.

"I cried, I cried for Peyton, I cried for Rachel. I'm still crying in my heart. I can't get this story out of my mind now," he said.

On Jan. 18 2021, Shaffer said Peyton died from cancer.

“Death is a difficult subject to cover, especially when your audience is teenagers,” Shaffer said. “This is a story of freedom of expression at its best. Do not ban this book.”

During his speech, in which he choked up himself, at least one board member had to wipe tears from their eyes.

Wilson, who submitted the challenge to “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” however lumped Shaffer and anyone speaking out in favor of keeping the book on the shelves as a “woke population” who doesn’t represent the true Elizabethtown community.

Thanking the board for their consideration of her challenge and subsequent appeal, Wilson said “This is an important vote, not only for our children but you as members of our school board.”

She said this vote will be a part of the board’s legacy and urged them to make the right decision.

Flo Keener, a grandparent to children in the district, said the book challenge issue brought her out to a school board meeting for the first time.

"If this type of reading material is available, and it sounds like most of you want to make it available, we will reap the consequences,” Keener said. “It won't only be you - it'll be your children and your grandchildren.”

Consideration of an opt-in policy

Despite only roughly 30 of 3,691 students in the Elizabethtown Area School District opting their children out of the district’s 1,500 flagged books, some board members – including both Lindemuths and James Emery – called for a opt-in policy instead.

Based on discussion, an opt-in policy would require parents to sign a form allowing their students to check out flagged content rather than having access to it until a guardian opts them out.

“The problem isn’t the book - it’s the policy,” Emery said. “The only logical solution is to look at policy and make a real simple change here. … Take any book that is in question, put it in a section of the library… and have it only be accessible for the librarians and have an opt in.”

Eighth-grade student Marjorie Runkle said before the meeting that a similar policy is already in place. The middle school and high school library is shared but Marjorie, as a middle-schooler, cannot access any of the flagged books.

Marjorie said she can’t pull the books off the shelves. The books are accessible only through the librarians.

And ninth-grade student Avery Grosh said the discussion on “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” has only popularized it at the high school.

“I read (the book) specifically because it was put on the banned book list,” Grosh said. “I think people would like to keep this book mostly out of principle for if this book goes, how many others could.”