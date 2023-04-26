The Elizabethtown Area School District board of directors will vote on its choice for the district’s next superintendent May 9.

The school board will vote on a five-year contract for Karen Nell at the 6 p.m. meeting in the Elizabethtown Area Middle School auditorium, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. If approved, Nell would assume her new role in July.

Nell has been serving as acting superintendent since October, when former Superintendent Michele Balliet retired after 11 years leading the district to become director of professional development for the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators. In the last fiscal year prior to her retirement, Balliet was paid $200,168, according to LNP | LancasterOnline records.

Nell joined the district as assistant superintendent in 2021. Prior to that, she worked for 21 years at Manheim Township School District as the director of secondary curriculum and instruction, principal, assistant principal and social studies teacher. She currently also serves as an adjunct faculty member for Millersville University’s Educational Foundation and Wilkes University’s education program.

Nell has a doctorate in educational administration and a superintendent letter of eligibility from Temple University. She earned a master’s degree in education, leadership in teaching and learning from Millersville University, where she also earned bachelor’s degrees in history and political science. She also earned a master’s degree in political science from Temple University.

At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, board President Terry Seiders described the superintendent search process, which was coordinated by the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, with the North Group of Lititz conducting the second round of interviews with candidates for the position.

The board then decided “that our acting superintendent was determined to be our best candidate and has the ability and vision to move the district forward and promote growth with our educational goals for our students,” Seiders told the audience.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity to continue to serve you. It’s very humbling. It’s my pleasure to be engaged in this really important work with all of you,” Nell said following Seiders’ remarks.

She thanked her husband and stepson for their support along with the rest of her family.

“My parents in particular really instilled an importance of community service and public service and values that I’ve drawn on for many years in public education, but I’m feeling very proud of what I can continue to contribute for the remainder of my career, which I intend to stay here in Elizabethtown for,” Nell said.

Approached for comment after the meeting, Nell added, “I’ve really enjoyed becoming part of this community over the last couple of years, and I’m really looking forward to continuing our work for the betterment of the students here.”