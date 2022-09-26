The Elizabethtown Area School Board is expected to vote today on a temporary replacement for the school district’s retiring superintendent, according to an email to district employees.

According to the email, Superintendent Michele Balliet will retire effective Oct. 14, and Assistant Superintendent Karen Nell will serve as acting superintendent until a permanent replacement is named.

The school board is expected to take action on Balliet’s retirement and a temporary action plan at today’s 6 p.m. meeting at Elizabethtown Area Middle School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown.

Balliet’s retirement, however, is not listed on the meeting’s agenda. An executive session and a personnel report – excluding Balliet’s name – are on the agenda.

District spokesperson Troy Portser said Monday that the district has no comment on the email but that a formal statement by the board will be made at today’s meeting.

That statement should also be communicated via email to the district community, according to the email sent Monday.

Balliet, who began as the district’s seventh superintendent in 2011, is only a year and a half into a five-year contract approved in March 2021. In the last fiscal year, she was paid $200,168, according to LNP | LancasterOnline records.

The Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, where Balliet is headed next, is the membership organization of Pennsylvania’s chief school administrators, central office administrations and other administrative professionals, with more than 900 members. She will serve there as director of professional development.

Nell began as assistant superintendent for Elizabethtown Area School District in April 2021. Prior to that, she served as director of secondary curriculum and Instruction, elementary principal, assistant high school principal and social studies teacher at Manheim Township School District.

Nell holds bachelor’s degrees in political science and history from Millersville University, a master’s degree in political science from Temple University, a Master of Education from Millersville, and a Doctorate in Educational Administration from Temple. She received her superintendent eligibility from Temple.