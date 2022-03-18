An Elizabethtown Area School Board member who is a critic of property tax increases has convinced the board to review at least $1 million in budget cuts, but said those who fear drastic changes in extracurricular activities and athletics should not worry.

“I feel a responsibility to investigate all the options so that I can make an important decision and do the best job that I can do,” said board Vice President Michael Martin. “It's unfortunate that people had to get concerned that we were going to cut athletics when I just don't think that was ever going to be the case,” Martin said. “Nonetheless, I feel like it was an important exercise. Information is power ….”

This Tuesday at 6 p.m. the board will continue its review and plan to vote on cuts Martin asked the administration to come up with at its Jan. 11 meeting. The directive narrowly passed in an unofficial 5-4 poll. Four new board members took their positions in December and three of them voted in favor of the review.

Martin said he was interested in the review in an effort to find $1 million in potential budget cuts – an amount roughly equivalent to the 3% tax increase proposed by the district’s administration for the $71.64 million 2022-23 budget.

In response, at the board’s March 8 meeting, the administration presented nearly $5 million in potential cuts, such as transportation, the school resource officer, crisis and trauma counselors and all extracurricular activities, including middle and high school sports.

Students and community members concerned about the potential cuts have been outspoken at recent board meetings while the administration has stated it is against making any cuts. A petition to save student activities, created by Elizabethtown Area High School junior Adrian Grosh, gained nearly 1,500 signatures in the past two months.

“The school is not just a service to its students – it’s a service to the entire community,” said Grosh, who identifies with the gender-neutral pronoun they/them. “Cutting money from it is not a good way to go about serving the community.”

‘We don’t have unlimited resources’

From his perspective, Martin, who has served on the board since 2017, said the review of budget cuts is a long overdue duty to the school district’s taxpayers.

“In my time on the board, the voice for those who are really impacted by tax increases hasn’t been strong enough,” Martin said at the Jan. 11 meeting. As 2021-22 budget talks came to an end in April 2021, he expressed dissatisfaction with the board’s unwillingness to ask the administration for possible expense reductions.

“It's a tough balance between our desire to provide the highest level of education that we can for the students of Elizabethtown, and be able to give them the most opportunities that we can,” Martin said. “We have to balance that with we don't have unlimited resources. We don't. We wish that we had an unlimited budget, but we don't because we're funded through taxes.”

However, Martin doesn’t foresee the board making any cuts to athletics or other extracurricular activities.

“As a school board director, you're one of nine and you can only speak for yourself, but for myself, I'm certainly not in favor of eliminating those things,” Marin said. “I'm not in favor of eliminating athletics, extracurricular activities, music, art.”

Over the years, Martin said he has received requests from community members that the district try to lower taxes. Most of those requests, he acknowledges, have come from those who don’t currently have children in the district.

A ‘balanced budget’

While the administration was tasked with presenting cuts to the board, Elizabethtown school district spokesperson Troy Portser said the administration is not in favor of applying any of them.

‘We’re just responding to (the board’s) request,” Portser said.

The request stated that any cuts found would be in addition to but not including the $700,000 in operational expenses the district is saving by closing the Rheems and Mill Road elementary schools.

At the March 8 meeting, the administration presented nearly $5 million in potential cuts, ranging anywhere from $14,000 to $1.6 million in costs, and $71,000 in potential revenue from increasing athletic participation and parking fees or athletic ticket prices.

As it stands now – without $1 million in cuts – Portser said the district has a “balanced budget” with a roughly $52,000 gap between expenditures and revenue. The proposed budget does, however, include a 3% tax increase.

That’s not unusual for the district, though. Out of Lancaster County’s 17 districts, Elizabethtown’s 2.9% tax increase last year was the fourth highest. The district raised taxes by 2.75% in 2020.

Tax Hikes Residents of the Elizabethtown Area School District are facing another tax increase for the 2022-23 school year. Following are the district’s six most recent tax hikes. 3%: 2022-23 (proposed) 2.9%: 2021-22 2.75%: 2020-21 2.9%: 2019-20 3.2%: 2018-19 4.75%: 2017-18 4.17%: 2016-17

At the board’s Jan. 14, 2020, meeting, the board at that time supported working with a 3% tax increase as part of a five-year plan to put money aside.

“We have costs that increase that are out of our control,” Portser said, adding that special education and cyber charter school enrollment costs continue to rise yearly.

Portser said mandated expenses like special education and cyber charter school enrollment account for 90% of the district’s budget.

“I think there’s this misbelief that there’s all this excess dollars laying around for us to cut – a lot of residents use the word ‘fluff,’” Portser said.

What can be cut, however, are programs not tied to state, federal or other mandates and that’s what the administration presented to the board, Portser said.

“We’ve shared programs and services that weren’t mandatory, that theoretically we don’t have to offer,” Portser. “We offer them because we think they have value. They add value to our educational climate.”

‘Losing that would hurt’

Grosh argues the cuts would be a detriment to the student body and the entire community.

“School is a service that has a cost attached to it, but if you cut part of that cost, you’re not saving money,” Grosh said, adding that some board members have referred to the school district as a business. If the cuts were to be made, they said, “The students being educated, they’re less equipped to deal with the real work or less equipped to function as a well-adjusted human being.”

Grosh is vice president for the high school’s chapter of the national Gender & Sexualiaties Alliance – a student-run organization meant to unite LGBTQ and allied youth. The club is one of many that could be lost if the board votes to cut extracurricular activities.

It’s something Grosh said they’ve tried not to think about.

“GSA is a safe haven for queer students,” Grosh said. “Losing that would hurt.”

And, while core classes may not be in danger, Grosh said Advanced Placement classes, which aren’t mandated, could be. Grosh said their AP classes, like AP Calculus, AP Language and AP Government and Economics were all “intellectually stimulating.”

A loss of those classes may mean students have to turn to dual-enrollment classes with local colleges and universities. That option would be less accessible for students, Grosh said.

To prevent such cuts being made, Grosh started a petition shortly after the Jan. 11 school board meeting that quickly gained traction among students, parents and community members.

The petition was made to support not only current students like Grosh and their sister, an eighth-grader at Elizabethtown Area Middle School, but to support future students as well.

“If I didn’t, I couldn’t assume that anyone else would,” Grosh said.

Grosh argues that there are better solutions to support the district’s finances, such as addressing funding inequities in how the state funds schools through the lawsuit that is awaiting a decision in the Commonwealth Court.

Regardless, Grosh doesn’t believe cutting programs in favor of avoiding a tax increase is the answer.

“Being able to say 0% tax increases sounds good until you think about the repercussions,” Grosh said.

LNP Correspondent Diane Bitting contributed to this report.