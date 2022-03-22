Elizabethtown Area School District’s school board heard more than three hours of public comments concerning a list of over $1 million in potential budget cuts on the agenda for review at its meeting Tuesday night.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the board hadn’t yet voted on any potential budget cuts provided by the administration at the board’s March 8 workshop meeting.

The discussion stemmed from a request made by board Vice President Michael Martin at the Jan. 11 meeting. He asked the administration to find $1 million in potential budget cuts – an amount roughly equivalent to the 3% tax increase proposed by the district’s administration for the $71.64 million 2022-23 budget.

In response, at the board’s March 8 meeting, the administration presented nearly $5 million in potential cuts, such as transportation, the school resource officer, crisis and trauma counselors and all extracurricular activities, including middle and high school sports.

Over 70 community members came out to Elizabethtown Area High School ahead of the meeting to protest such cuts. Students, parents, grandparents and taxpayers alike raised signs and played music.

One protester boosted spirits by playing the trumpet intermittently. Cars drove by and honked in support. A few paused in the street, rolling down their windows to learn more.

There was only one protester in favor of cutting taxes through budget cuts, who declined to speak with the LNP | LancasterOnline.

Elizabethtown Area High School juniors Ryan Corwin and Keren Ezedebego protested cuts to sports. Crowin is a cheerleader, and Ezedebego plays basketball.

"We shouldn't be standing here trying to fight for things that we should have access to,” Corwin said.

It’s a fight that even the administration didn’t seem to want to have.

Elizabethtown school district spokesperson Troy Portser said the administration didn’t support any of the cuts.

‘We’re just responding to (the board’s) request,” Portser said in an interview with the LNP | LancasterOnline last week.

The request stated that any cuts found would be in addition to, but not including, the $700,000 in operational expenses the district is saving by closing the Rheems and Mill Road elementary schools. The board also requested that the district move forward with its new junior reserve officers’ training corps program.

As it stands now – without $1 million in cuts – Portser said the district has a “balanced budget” with a roughly $52,000 gap between expenditures and revenue. The proposed budget does, however, include a 3% tax increase.

Some parents at the protest said they would welcome the 3% tax increase rather than have programs cut.

Sue McDonald, a parent of two in the district, said she would be fine with higher taxes and that there are ways to help those who can’t afford a tax boost.

“I’m concerned about the direction of our school district as a whole,” McDonald said during the protest. "The fact that we continue to look to cut services instead of improving services is definitely a concern."

Elizabethtown Area High School junior Adrian Grosh showed up to the protest with a few peers. When the cuts were first introduced, Grosh started a petition to save student activities that gained over 1,500 signatures in the past two months.

“The school is not just a service to its students – it’s a service to the entire community,” Grosh said. “Cutting money from it is not a good way to go about serving the community.”

Over three dozen community members spoke to the board as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, some against tax increases and others against budget cuts.

Resident Robert Hoehn asked the board to vote no on all budget cuts including the potential cut to the school’s technology program, which provides laptops or technological devices to all students.

He said the negative impact of the cuts would be far greater than any money saved.

"Let's move from our search for gold-plated toilet seats that we can strip from the budget with no ill effects and move on to looking for other imaginary things like horcruxes, leprechauns, or critical race theory taught in the classroom,” Hoehn said.

A few speakers, however, believed that there was excess to be cut.

Resident Tina Wilson said the administration knew the cuts proposed didn’t make sense and wouldn’t be passed by the board.

"The proposed budget cuts are completely unrealistic and fear-mongering,” Wilson said.

“They did exactly what the administration wanted: raise hysteria from parents so afraid that there will be no sports or buses that they're now begging for their taxes to be raised."