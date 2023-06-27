Elizabethtown Area School District’s school board voted unanimously Tuesday to advance revisions to its library materials policy — including a new rating system to identify mature content in books — which got its first official reading at the meeting.

A second reading of the policy is likely to come at the board’s August 22 voting meeting. The board doesn’t meet in July. If the policy is approved after that reading, it is implemented immediately.

Michael Martin, board vice president and chair of the policy committee, said he felt the policy was fair and balanced but acknowledged it’s “impossible to please everybody.”

“We've come up with something that addresses the majority of concerns from both sides, and gives a lot of guidance to the administration going forward on selecting books for the library,” Martin said.

Books that don’t meet newly defined criteria in the revised policy could be removed if it is adopted, Superintendent Karen Nell said at a June 13 meeting, responding to board member Danielle Lindemuth, who had asked if any library books would be removed.

The rating system would sort books into the following categories: lower elementary (grades K-4), upper elementary (grades 3-7), middle school (grades 5-8), young adult (grades 8-12), young adult-mature (grades 9-12), advanced (grades 10-12) and advanced-mature (grades 10-12).

Mature content is defined in the policy as inclusion of multiple vulgarities or obscenities, sexually descriptive content, significant references to underage drug and alcohol use, significant graphic depictions of violence, and themes of abuse or self-harm.

Martin said the rating system is meant to make it easier for parents to identify which books they might want to keep their student from accessing. Previously, books were flagged for mature content but not specifically categorized.

The library materials policy had last been updated in November 2015.

The policy “really just provides information to parents who have students in our district … that have some level of concern for whatever that reason may be, whatever that concern may be,” Martin said. “I feel like it's important for us to respect that they have a concern, and they're looking for information on how they can manage what materials their child has access to.”

One of the main concerns among residents who spoke during the meetings’ public comment portion was the amount of time it would take the district’s librarians to categorize the books.

“The vast majority of families do trust that we have appropriate materials in our libraries,” said Kristy Moore, a parent and Democratic candidate for school board. “I fear that we're going to have our librarians put all that work into a system that evidence shows most families won't use anyway.”

Moore said very few parents have actually chosen to opt their children out of books and voiced concerns that the policy was addressing the desires of a small but vocal minority of the community.

However, Martin said the district’s librarians proposed the rating system and already had a plan for how to categorize all the district’s books. At the board’s June 13 meeting, Martin also responded to concerns that the rating system violated students’ First Amendment rights and said the district’s solicitor saw no constitutional violations in the policy.

Also new to the policy is an outline of the library material weeding process. Weeding, as defined in the policy, is systematic removal and disposal of library books according to criteria contained in the policy.

Via weeding, books can be removed from the library, for example, because they are in poor condition, have not been checked out in at least three years or contain outdated information.

District spokesperson Troy Portser said the weeding criteria had been included in administrative regulations but is now included in policy to be more transparent with the community on why certain books are removed from the library.

Additionally, the policy defines excessive or gratuitous profanity, excessive or gratuitous sexuality and excessive or gratuitous graphic violence.

Excessive or gratuitous profanity is defined as “the pervasive use of profane, vulgar or other language that may be viewed as socially unacceptable or offends propriety, such that the material taken as a whole does not offer serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for the intended student audience.”

Excessive or gratuitous sexuality is defined as “the description or depiction of sexual acts, such that the material when taken as whole appeals to prurient interests in sex and does not offer serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for the intended student audience.”

Excessive or gratuitous graphic violence is defined as “the pervasive description or depiction of violence in a vivid, brutal or realistic manner, such that the material, when taken as whole, does not offer serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for the intended student audience.”

Board member Stephen Lindemuth proposed slight tweaks to the definitions and board President Terry Seiders shared that comments by the board members can be brought to the policy committee between the first and second reading of a policy to allow for small changes.