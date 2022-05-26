Elizabethtown Area High School seniors entered their graduation ceremony in pairs — and they did so with pizazz.

The duos did secret handshakes, played “rock, paper, scissors” and even threw fake punches while making their entertaining entrances at LCBC church in Manheim on Thursday night, where they were surrounded by their peers, teachers, and loved ones.

The Class of 2022 has 321 students. According to Elizabethtown Area High School superintendent Michele Balliet, 26% of the graduating class are going into the workforce, 71% are attending post-secondary institutions, and 3% are joining the armed forces. There are 19 student-athletes continuing their athletic careers in college and 71 members received a district or community sponsored scholarship or award.

Speeches from Elizabethtown school board president Terry Seiders and high school principal Jason D’Amico came after Balliet’s well-wishes.

“I realized that all I can do is wish for courage for you,” Seiders said. “Courage. Uninhibited, unrelenting, courage. The ocean will knock you back down. Keep wading in. Life will pummel you when you need it to slow down. Keep showing up.”

D’Amico surprised the graduating seniors with one final pop quiz, encouraging them to reflect on what has shaped their values in the past four years. Above all, D’Amico wanted students to remember their worth.

“You are worth more than a sum of parts, you have worth and importance just because you are you,” D’Amico said. “Your value is in what you mean to others.”

Senior speakers then took the stage. First up was salutatorian Rylee Bender, who prompted her fellow classmates to live in the present, rather than longing for the future. She concluded by reminding the seniors that “this night is ours.”

Valedictorian Bryan Murray followed Bender. He took his peers through all the best memories at Elizabethtown Area School District, adding some comic relief along the way.

“Then, brace yourselves, we entered middle school,” Murray said. “Families, staff, and administration, on behalf of the student body, I apologize for how we acted between the years of 2016-2018.”

Ainsley Raybold, the 2022 senior commencement speaker, presented the final speech of the night. Raybold’s message focused on three specific principles.

“Be loud, be proud, be positive,” Raybold said. “If you abide by these three principles, I can guarantee that 10 out of 10 students in this room will lead a life greater than what we could have ever imagined.”