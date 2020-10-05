An Elizabethtown Area School District elementary school is closed through Tuesday, and perhaps longer, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

East High Street Elementary School is closed to students and staff as the district responds to two known COVID-19 infections within the school. All students will learn remotely.

The school was also closed Monday.

It's unclear how long the closure will last. District spokesman Troy Portser said Monday that the district is waiting on test results before making a decision about the rest of the week. If the school is closed Wednesday, he said, it won't open until Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the earliest, because of an already scheduled early dismissal Thursday and days off Friday and Monday for Columbus Day.

The district broke the news about Monday's closure Sunday evening in a letter posted to its website. Portser confirmed Tuesday's closure late Monday afternoon and said an update would soon be posted online.

"The decision to transition to online learning now for ALL East High students was not made lightly," Sunday's letter states. "We recognize the impact it will have on our families who have a child attending the school."

East High Street is the third Lancaster County school to temporarily close due to COVID-19 this fall. Conestoga Valley High School and Donegal Intermediate School closed for a week in early September.

LNP | LancasterOnline has confirmed nearly four dozen cases in the county's public schools.

Elizabethtown's total case count is up to six — two each at Elizabethtown Area High School and East High Street Elementary School, and one each at Elizabethtown Area Middle School and Bear Creek Elementary School.

The high school remains open. No other school was impacted by the sudden closure.