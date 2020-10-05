An Elizabethtown Area School District elementary school closed Monday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Following state guidance related to responding to COVID-19 cases, East High Street Elementary School was closed to students and staff Monday, and all students shifted to online instruction for the day, after two students or employees were infected by the virus.

It's unclear how long the school will be closed.

"The decision to transition to online learning now for ALL East High students was not made lightly," a letter posted on the district's website Sunday evening states. "We recognize the impact it will have on our families who have a child attending the school."

The letter states more details would follow on Monday "as to when we anticipate East High Street Elementary School to reopen for in-person instruction."

East High Street is the third Lancaster County school to temporarily close due to COVID-19 this fall. Conestoga Valley High School and Donegal Intermediate School closed for a week in early September.

Elizabethtown's total case count is up to six — two each at Elizabethtown Area High School and East High Street Elementary School, and one each at Elizabethtown Area Middle School and Bear Creek Elementary School.

The high school remains open. No other school was impacted by the sudden closure.