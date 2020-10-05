An Elizabethtown Area School District elementary school will be closed through Columbus Day due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

After closing abruptly on Monday, East High Street Elementary School will remain closed to students and staff until Tuesday, Oct. 13, as the district responds to three known COVID-19 infections within the school. All students will learn remotely.

The district broke the news about Monday’s closure in a letter posted to its website on Sunday evening, stating there were two confirmed two COVID-19 cases and one presumptive case at the school.

“The decision to transition to online learning now for ALL East High students was not made lightly,” Sunday’s letter states. “We recognize the impact it will have on our families who have a child attending the school.”

District spokesman Troy Portser on Monday afternoon said the district was waiting on test results before making a decision about the rest of the week. A couple hours later, the district posted another statement, saying the presumptive positive case had been confirmed, and East High Street would close through the end of the week.

Thursday was originally scheduled as an early dismissal, and Friday and Monday were already scheduled days off for Columbus Day.

East High Street is the third Lancaster County school to temporarily close due to COVID-19 this fall. Conestoga Valley High School and Donegal Intermediate School closed for a week in early September. LNP | LancasterOnline has confirmed nearly four dozen cases at public schools across the county.

Elizabethtown’s total case count is up to seven — three at East High Street Elementary School, two at Elizabethtown Area High School, and one each at Elizabethtown Area Middle School and Bear Creek Elementary School.

The high school remains open. No other school was impacted by the sudden closure.