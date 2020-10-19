Elizabethtown Area School District has suspended in-person learning at two of its schools until Wednesday.

High school and middle school students at the district will learn online until then, as the district responds to a new confirmed case of COVID-19 at each school, in addition to several presumptive cases.

All extracurricular activities are postponed, at minimum, on Monday. The district hopes to "resume our extracurriculars on Tuesday depending upon the outcome of testing and contact tracing," a statement posted to the district's website Sunday evening reads.

The district now has 16 cumulative COVID-19 cases — six at the high school, three at the middle school, two each at Bear Creek School, Rheems Elementary School and East High Street Elementary School, and one at Mill Rhoad Elementary School. Four of those — one each at the high school, middle school, Rheems and Mill Road — are active.

In addition, the district has reported five presumptive cases — two at the high school, and one each at the middle school, Bear Creek and Rheems.

Students in kindergarten through sixth grade, students in grades seven through 12 already enrolled in the district's online program, and full-time Lancaster County Career & Technology students are not affected by the building closures.

Elizabethtown students that attend the CTC part-time will learn not report to their in-person CTC classes during the closures.