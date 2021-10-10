A man has been arrested after multiple witnesses claim they saw him masturbating behind their Warwick Township homes Saturday night, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Micah James Moraga, 20, of Elizabeth Township, was charged with two counts of indecent exposure.

A woman told police she saw a man matching Moraga’s appearance masturbating behind her residence in the 400 block of North Oak Street, just off of East Newport Road northeast of Lititz, at 6:51 p.m. on Saturday, police said in a news release. The man fled before police arrived.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to immediately find the man.

A second woman saw a man with the same description masturbating on the steps near the back of her building in the 500 block of North Oak Street just before 9:20 p.m.

An officer patrolling the area on foot found Moraga behind a building in the 400 block of North Oak Street about an hour later.

Moraga is free on $2,000 unsecured bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Edward Tobin on Oct. 15.

Moraga previously pleaded guilty to two separate charges of theft from a motor vehicle in June, being sentenced to a year of probation in both cases, according to court documents.