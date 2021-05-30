An Elizabeth Township barn was destroyed after it went up in flames early Sunday morning, according to the Brickerville Fire Company.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of West 28th Division Highway, south of the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Brickerville, at 4:42 a.m., where they found a large barn fully involved, said fire chief Dennis Strauss. The fire was already spreading to a nearby market stand that was attached to the barn that was used to sell fruit and meat.

“There wasn’t much to control,” Strauss said. “It pretty much was already burned up when we got there.”

The barn itself, which Strauss estimated was worth between $250,000 and $300,000, was a total loss. The adjoining market stand was also destroyed, along with about $40,000 in equipment and about $7,000 of meat that was stored inside a freezer.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Units remained on scene until around 11 a.m., Strauss said.

Strauss was unsure of the cause of the fire, but said he believed it may have been due to an electrical issue.

“There was so much burned that there’s no way to get back in there to figure it out,” he said.