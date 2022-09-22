Starting Oct. 1, more than 420,000 Pennsylvanians representing 174,000 households could benefit from the state increasing the income eligibility rule for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

With the change, applicants making up to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines could receive an average of $63 a month. For example, a household of three with a monthly income at or below $3,840 would now qualify for SNAP. SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that currently helps more than 1.8 million low-income Pennsylvanians buy healthier food, according to a news release.

State Department of Human Services Executive Deputy Secretary Andrew Barnes joined other officials at Lancaster Central Market Thursday to publicize the change.