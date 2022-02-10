A fifth-grader at John R. Bonfield Elementary School died in a crash Wednesday evening, according to a statement by Warwick School District Superintendent April Hershey.

The girl, Libby Miller "passed away as a result of a car accident," the statement said. "The family requests privacy at this time. Our entire Warwick family stands together in support of this family."

Hershey said that counselors will be available at each school to talk with students and staff.

The school district did not disclose the location of the crash, but police have reported that a 10-year-old girl died in a collision at Lititz and Lancaster roads (Route 72) on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just over a mile south of the Manheim Auto Auction and a third of a mile northeast of Root's Country Market and Auction.

In that incident, a girl was pronounced dead on the scene and another person was trapped inside the car and was not breathing or responsive.

Police have not confirmed whether Miller is the 10-year-old girl who died in that crash. A second person had been trapped inside the car in that crash and was not breathing or responsive when emergency crews arrived on the scene.

Support for students

Elaine Ostrum, an adult services coordinator at Hospice and Community Care’s Pathways Center for Grief & Loss, said a common reaction to a sudden death in the community is a heightened anxiety.

The news of a death of a classmate could be particularly difficult for a student who has already experienced trauma in their life as it could “stir up and tap into those trauma reactions and heightened anxiety,” Ostrum said.

“Those would be the children to be alert to that might need extra support,” she said. “They might not have even known this child or been closely connected with this child but… now they’re aware of what has happened and it can tap into pre-existing struggles with trauma and anxiety.”

Pathways is a free service to help individuals cope with grief, counseling and resources like an online video library. In a letter to the Warwick community, Superintendent April Hershey provided a link and phone number for the service should families need assistance.

Ostrum said parents and teachers need to promote a feeling of safety and reassurance for children during this time.

And, when a family requests privacy, as the Miller and Lobaugh family has, Ostrum said the community should take a “long range view” of the situation.

“Too often we want to be able to do something that helps alleviate that sense of helplessness,” Ostrum said. “The important thing to emphasize is that the needs are going to be long term of how this family might be impacted, of how students in our community might be impacted.”