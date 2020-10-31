Lancaster County elections officials demonstrated the accuracy of their ballot recording system on Friday as they prepare for next week’s election.

Earlier in the week, mock ballots were scanned to generate a test set of election results. On Friday moring, a board of elections worker compared the summary results that were printed by the ballot scanner to those that were recorded on a USB drive connected to the scanner.

“It’s making sure very box is in the right place and the candidates are being read properly and the votes are being tallied properly,” Diane Skilling, deputy chief clerk of the board of elections, said of the test’s purpose.

The results from the USB drive, known as a VDrive, matched those printed by the ballot scanner.

The same test was conducted at the end of September on all scanners that will be used in polling places on Election Day. No issues arose during those tests either, said Randall Wenger, the chief clerk of the board of elections.

On Election Day, voters at the county’s 240 polling places will feed their completed ballots through scanners, which will record votes onto a VDrive locked inside the scanner.

When the polls close at 8 p.m., the judge of elections for each polling place will take all the physical ballots and VDrives to a board of elections warehouse outside of Lancaster City where the original ballots will be retained and the results will be transferred from the VDrives to a computer that is not connected to the internet for tabulation.

The same basic process will occur for mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Convention Center.

Approximately 150 volunteers with the assistance of a high speed envelope opener will open and scan however many of the roughly 110,000 mail-in ballots that have been returned. Those ballots will also be retained, and the VDrives from the scanners will be used for tabulation.

Wenger will be supervising the mail-in operations, while Skilling will be overseeing the physical polling place results.

The final numbers will then be communicated to the Department of State and posted online.

Wenger has said that all mail-in ballots received by Friday and possibly Saturday will be counted during the day on Tuesday. Any remaining mail-in ballots that arrive prior to 8 p.m. Tuesday will be counted on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania counties will count all ballots that are postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday as long as they arrive at elections offices by 5 p.m. Friday. A lawsuit challenging the three-day extension, filed by the state Republican Party, is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.